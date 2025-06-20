Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Relief-Aktie verliert zweistellig: FDA erteilt QIDP-Antrag für RLF-TD011 eine Absage
FDA genehmigt neue Indikation für Dupixent: Aktien von Sanofi und Regeneron fester
Kurs bewegt sich wieder Richtung Allzeithoch: Was die NVIDIA-Aktie antreibt
thyssenkrupp nucera-Aktie fester: Hochdruck-Elektrolyse von Green Hydrogen Systems übernommen
BASF-Aktie: Goldman Sachs Group Inc. gibt Buy-Bewertung bekannt
20.06.2025 11:50:04

EQS-News: Linde Publishes 2024 Sustainable Development Report

Linde
379.58 CHF -1.08%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Sustainability
Linde Publishes 2024 Sustainable Development Report

20.06.2025 / 11:50 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Linde Publishes 2024 Sustainable Development Report

Woking, UK, June 20, 2025 – Linde (Nasdaq: LIN) announced today it has published its 2024 Sustainable Development Report, outlining the company's progress towards meeting its sustainability goals.

In 2024, Linde reduced its absolute greenhouse gas emissions by 6.2% compared to its 2021 baseline, in line with its 2035 emissions reduction target. This was achieved through a range of actions globally, including sourcing 47% of its total electricity consumption from low-carbon sources.

Linde helped its customers to avoid more than 96 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2024, more than double the emissions that Linde generated from its own operations. The company also continued its focus on community engagement, delivering more than 800 projects in 2024. Linde’s 2024 Sustainable Development Report includes the first year of reporting against new commitments announced last year.

“Sustainability is embedded in everything Linde does, and our pragmatic approach continues to deliver exceptional results while helping our customers reduce their emissions,” said Erin Catapano, Vice President Sustainability, Linde. “We will continue to develop innovative solutions which deliver meaningful value to our stakeholders while advancing progress toward a more resilient and sustainable future.”

The full 2024 Sustainable Development Report is available on linde.com

  

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2024 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com

 
Contacts:
 		  
 
Investor Relations 
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com
 
 		 Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com
 

 


20.06.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
Forge, 43 Church Street West
GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
United Kingdom
Phone: +1-203-837-2210
E-mail: Investor_Relations@Linde.com
Internet: www.linde.com
ISIN: IE000S9YS762
Listed: Nasdaq
EQS News ID: 2157344

 
End of News EQS News Service

2157344  20.06.2025 CET/CEST

