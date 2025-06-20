|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
20.06.2025 11:50:04
EQS-News: Linde Publishes 2024 Sustainable Development Report
|
EQS-News: Linde plc
/ Key word(s): Sustainability
Linde Publishes 2024 Sustainable Development Report
Woking, UK, June 20, 2025 – Linde (Nasdaq: LIN) announced today it has published its 2024 Sustainable Development Report, outlining the company's progress towards meeting its sustainability goals.
In 2024, Linde reduced its absolute greenhouse gas emissions by 6.2% compared to its 2021 baseline, in line with its 2035 emissions reduction target. This was achieved through a range of actions globally, including sourcing 47% of its total electricity consumption from low-carbon sources.
Linde helped its customers to avoid more than 96 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2024, more than double the emissions that Linde generated from its own operations. The company also continued its focus on community engagement, delivering more than 800 projects in 2024. Linde’s 2024 Sustainable Development Report includes the first year of reporting against new commitments announced last year.
“Sustainability is embedded in everything Linde does, and our pragmatic approach continues to deliver exceptional results while helping our customers reduce their emissions,” said Erin Catapano, Vice President Sustainability, Linde. “We will continue to develop innovative solutions which deliver meaningful value to our stakeholders while advancing progress toward a more resilient and sustainable future.”
The full 2024 Sustainable Development Report is available on linde.com
About Linde
Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2024 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.
The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.
For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com
20.06.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Linde plc
|Forge, 43 Church Street West
|GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+1-203-837-2210
|E-mail:
|Investor_Relations@Linde.com
|Internet:
|www.linde.com
|ISIN:
|IE000S9YS762
|Listed:
|Nasdaq
|EQS News ID:
|2157344
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2157344 20.06.2025 CET/CEST
