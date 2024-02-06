EQS-News: Linde plc: Linde Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2023 Results (Earnings Release Tables Attached)

EQS-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Annual Results

Linde Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2023 Results

Full-Year Highlights

Sales $32.9 billion, down 2%, underlying sales up 5%

Operating profit $8.0 billion; adjusted operating profit $9.1 billion, up 15%

Operating profit margin 24.4%; adjusted operating profit margin 27.6%, up 390 basis points versus prior year

EPS $12.59; adjusted EPS $14.20, up 16%

Returned $6.4 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases

Total project backlog of $8.5 billion

Fourth-Quarter Highlights

Sales $8.3 billion, up 5% YoY, underlying sales up 4%

Operating profit $2.0 billion, adjusted operating profit $2.3 billion, up 14%

Operating profit margin 24.4%; adjusted operating profit margin 27.4%, YoY up 210 basis points

EPS $3.16, up 18%; adjusted EPS $3.59, up 14%

2024 Guidance

First-quarter 2024 adjusted EPS guidance $3.58 - $3.68, represents 6%-9% growth ex. FX

Full-year 2024 adjusted EPS guidance $15.25 - $15.65, represents 8%-11% growth ex. FX

Woking, UK, February 6, 2024 – Linde plc (Nasdaq: LIN) today reported fourth-quarter 2023 net income of $1,543 million and diluted earnings per share of $3.16, up 16% and 18% respectively. Excluding Linde AG purchase accounting impacts and other charges, adjusted net income was $1,753 million, up 11% versus prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was $3.59, 14% above prior year.

Linde’s sales for the fourth quarter were $8,302 million, 5% above prior year or 3% above when excluding positive currency impact. Compared to prior year, underlying sales increased 4% from price attainment and flat volumes.

Fourth-quarter operating profit was $2,028 million. Adjusted operating profit of $2,272 million was up 14% versus prior year led by higher price and continued productivity initiatives across all segments. Adjusted operating profit margin of 27.4% was 210 basis points above prior year or 130 basis points higher when excluding the effects of cost pass-through.

Fourth-quarter operating cash flow of $2,727 million increased 30% versus prior year driven primarily by higher earnings and better working capital. After capital expenditures of $1,151 million, free cash flow was $1,576 million. During the quarter, the company returned $1,641 million to shareholders through dividends and stock repurchases, net of issuances.

For full-year 2023, sales were $32.9 billion, 2% below 2022. Compared to prior year, underlying sales increased 5% from 6% price attainment partially offset by 1% lower volumes. Operating profit was $8.0 billion and adjusted operating profit was $9.1 billion, 15% above prior year. Adjusted operating profit margin was 27.6% of sales, 390 basis points higher versus 2022, or 310 basis points higher when excluding the effects of cost pass-through. Diluted earnings per share were $12.59 and adjusted diluted earnings per share were $14.20, up 16% versus prior year.

In 2023, Linde generated strong operating cash flow of $9.3 billion. The company invested $3.8 billion in capital expenditures and returned $6.4 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks.

Commenting on the financial results and business outlook, Chief Executive Officer Sanjiv Lamba said, “Despite the challenging environment in 2023, the Linde team once again delivered industry leading results including a 25.4% ROC, 27.6% operating margin and EPS growth rate of 16%. In addition, we closed the year with a strong balance sheet and a high-quality project backlog of $8.5 billion which will contribute earnings growth for years to come.”

Lamba continued, “Looking ahead, the geopolitical and macro environment remain uncertain. However, we are well positioned to win more than our fair share of high-quality projects and again create shareholder value by leveraging all of the opportunities that lie ahead.”

For the full year 2024, the company expects adjusted diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $15.25 to $15.65, up 7% to 10% versus prior year or 8% to 11% when excluding estimated currency headwinds. Full-year capital expenditures are expected to range between $4.5 billion and $5.0 billion to support operating and growth requirements, including the contractual sale of gas backlog. For the first quarter 2024, adjusted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $3.58 to $3.68, 5% to 8% above prior-year quarter. This range assumes 1% unfavorable currency.



Fourth-Quarter 2023 Results by Segment

Americas sales of $3,583 million grew 5% versus prior-year quarter. Compared with fourth quarter 2022, underlying sales increased 6% driven by 5% higher pricing and 1% volumes. Operating profit of $1,075 million was 30.0% of sales, 240 basis points above prior year and 100 basis points higher when excluding the effects of cost pass-through.

APAC (Asia Pacific) sales of $1,639 million were 5% above prior year. Compared to prior year, underlying sales grew 5% driven by 2% price attainment and 3% volume growth, primarily in the chemicals and energy end markets including project start-ups. Operating profit of $452 million was 27.6% of sales, 110 basis points above prior year. Year over year cost pass-through was immaterial.

EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa) sales of $2,100 million were up 4% versus prior year. Compared with fourth-quarter 2022, underlying sales grew 2%, driven by 6% higher pricing partially offset by 4% lower volumes. Operating profit of $615 million was 29.3% of sales, 420 basis points above prior year and 350 basis points higher when excluding the effects of cost pass-through.

Linde Engineering sales were $658 million, 17% above prior year, and operating profit was $119 million or 18.1% of sales. Order intake for the quarter was $567 million and third-party sale of equipment backlog was $3.6 billion.

Earnings Call

A teleconference on Linde’s fourth-quarter 2023 results is being held today at 9:00 am EST.

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2023 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com

Adjusted amounts, free cash flow and return on capital are non-GAAP measures. See the attachments (Earnings release tables: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=e1c53ca64fa68a408050a6d341fa48e6) for a summary of non-GAAP reconciliations and calculations for adjusted amounts.

Attachments: Summary Non-GAAP Reconciliations, Statements of Income, Balance Sheets, Statements of Cash Flows, Segment Information and Appendix: Non-GAAP Measures and Reconciliations.

*Note: We are providing adjusted earnings per share (“EPS”) guidance for 2024. This is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) but excludes the impact of certain items that we believe are not representative of our underlying business performance, such as cost reduction and other charges, the impact of potential divestitures or other potentially significant items. Given the uncertainty of timing and magnitude of such items, we cannot provide a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP adjusted EPS guidance and the corresponding GAAP EPS measure without unreasonable effort.

