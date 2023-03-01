SMI 11'109 0.1%  SPI 14'333 0.2%  Dow 32'630 -0.1%  DAX 15'391 0.2%  Euro 1.0014 0.5%  EStoxx50 4'248 0.2%  Gold 1'841 0.8%  Bitcoin 22'238 1.9%  Dollar 0.9382 -0.4%  Öl 83.2 -0.8% 
Linde Aktie [Valor: 37962490 / ISIN: IE00BZ12WP82]
01.03.2023 15:15:24

EQS-News: Linde plc: Linde Completes Delisting from Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Linde
EQS-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Delisting
Linde plc: Linde Completes Delisting from Frankfurt Stock Exchange

01.03.2023 / 15:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Linde Completes Delisting from Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Woking, UK, March 1, 2023 Linde (NYSE: LIN) announced today that it has completed its intercompany reorganization resulting in the delisting of its shares from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

As of March 2, 2023, the new holding company, Linde plc, will be listed solely on the New York Stock Exchange and trade under the existing ticker LIN.

Per the announcement of February 23, 2023, Linde will now apply to the Irish High Court for a capital reduction for the purposes of creating distributable reserves under Irish law. The date of that court hearing shall be published on Lindes website.

 

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2022 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com

 
Contacts:
 		  
 
Investor Relations 
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com
 		 Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com
 

 


01.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
Forge, 43 Church Street West
GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
United Kingdom
Phone: +1-203-837-2210
E-mail: Investor_Relations@Linde.com
Internet: www.linde.com
ISIN: IE00BZ12WP82
Listed: NYSE
EQS News ID: 1572017

 
End of News EQS News Service

1572017  01.03.2023 CET/CEST

Inside Trading & Investment

14:54 Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
10:46 UBS KeyInvest: Product News
09:27 Marktüberblick: Bank-Aktien im Aufwind
08:34 Börse Aktuell – Rückendeckung aus dem Reich der Mitte
08:31 SMI nimmt weiter Fahrt raus
28.02.23 Julius Bär: 9.05% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Commerzbank AG
28.02.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Lonza, Roche, Sika
28.02.23 Aktien aktuell: UBS, LVMH & Constellation Brands mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

