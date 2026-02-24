Linde Aktie 124625792 / IE000S9YS762
24.02.2026 18:30:33
EQS-News: Linde Increases Dividend 7%
|
EQS-News: Linde plc
/ Key word(s): Dividend
Linde Increases Dividend 7%
Woking, UK, February 24, 2026 – Linde plc (Nasdaq: LIN) today announced its Board of Directors has declared a 7% increase in the company's quarterly dividend to $1.60 per share. This marks the 33rd consecutive year of quarterly dividend increases on the company’s common stock.
The dividend is payable on March 26, 2026, to shareholders of record on March 11, 2026.
Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2025 sales of $34 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.
Linde serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde’s industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications, enabling space exploration and launch technologies, delivering ultra-high-purity and specialty gases for semiconductor manufacturing, providing life-saving medical oxygen and enabling clean hydrogen production and carbon capture to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer growth, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.
For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com
24.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Linde plc
|Forge, 43 Church Street West
|GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+1-203-837-2210
|E-mail:
|Investor.Relations@Linde.com
|Internet:
|www.linde.com
|ISIN:
|IE000S9YS762
|Listed:
|Nasdaq
|EQS News ID:
|2280136
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2280136 24.02.2026 CET/CEST
