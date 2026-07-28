Linde Aktie 124625792 / IE000S9YS762
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
28.07.2026 18:30:04
EQS-News: Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2026
|
EQS-News: Linde plc
/ Key word(s): Dividend
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2026
Woking, UK, July 28, 2026 – Linde plc (Nasdaq: LIN) announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.60 per share.
The dividend is payable on September 17, 2026, to shareholders of record on September 3, 2026.
Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2025 sales of $34 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.
Linde serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde’s industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications, enabling space exploration and launch technologies, delivering ultra-high-purity and specialty gases for semiconductor manufacturing, providing life-saving medical oxygen and enabling clean hydrogen production and carbon capture to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer growth, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.
For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com
28.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Linde plc
|Forge, 43 Church Street West
|GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+1-203-837-2210
|E-mail:
|Investor.Relations@Linde.com
|Internet:
|www.linde.com
|ISIN:
|IE000S9YS762
|Listed:
|Nasdaq
|LEI Code:
|8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
|EQS News ID:
|2372730
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2372730 28.07.2026 CET/CEST
Trading Signals: Galderma: Nach der SMI-Premiere lockt das Comeback
Nach dem Aufstieg in die Börsenelite geriet die Aktie zunächst unter Druck. Starke Quartalszahlen, der rasante Aufstieg von Nemluvio und ein angehobener Ausblick sprechen nun jedoch wieder für höhere Kurse.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu Linde plc
|
18:30
|EQS-News: Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2026 (EQS Group)
|
27.07.26
|EQS-News: Linde Expands Renewable Energy Sourcing in its EMEA and APAC Regions (EQS Group)
|
22.07.26
|EQS-News: Linde Marks 11th Consecutive Year in FTSE4Good Index Series (EQS Group)
|
21.07.26
|S&P 500-Papier Linde-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Linde-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.ch)
|
16.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Linde stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
14.07.26
|Linde: Banken fordern vor Gericht Russland-Garantien zurück (Spiegel Online)
|
14.07.26
|Banken wollen Russland-Garantien von Linde zurück (AWP)
|
14.07.26
|S&P 500-Papier Linde-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Linde-Investment von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.ch)
Analysen zu Linde plc
|16.06.26
|Linde Buy
|UBS AG
|07.05.26
|Linde Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.05.26
|Linde Halten
|DZ BANK
|05.05.26
|Linde Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|04.05.26
|Linde Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.06.26
|Linde Buy
|UBS AG
|07.05.26
|Linde Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.05.26
|Linde Halten
|DZ BANK
|05.05.26
|Linde Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|04.05.26
|Linde Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.06.26
|Linde Buy
|UBS AG
|07.05.26
|Linde Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|05.05.26
|Linde Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|04.05.26
|Linde Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.05.26
|Linde Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.05.26
|Linde Halten
|DZ BANK
|26.03.26
|Linde Halten
|DZ BANK
|09.02.26
|Linde Halten
|DZ BANK
|06.02.26
|Linde Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.06.25
|Linde Neutral
|UBS AG
3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: ASML, Iberdrola & Howmet Aerospace mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ ASML
✅ Iberdrola
✅ Howmet Aerospace
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/