06.01.2023 11:59:58

EQS-News: Linde Buys Out Stake in One of the Largest U.S. Independent Packaged Gas Distributors

Linde
285.07 CHF -3.34%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Acquisition
Linde Buys Out Stake in One of the Largest U.S. Independent Packaged Gas Distributors

06.01.2023 / 11:59 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Linde Buys Out Stake in One of the Largest U.S. Independent Packaged Gas Distributors

Woking, UK, January 6, 2022 Linde (NYSE:LIN; FWB:LIN) announced today it has acquired the remaining interests in nexAir, LLC, one of the largest independent packaged gas distributors in the United States with 2022 sales of approximately $400 million.

Lindes wholly owned subsidiary Linde Gas & Equipment Inc. (LG&E) has held a minority interest in nexAir since 2012. LG&E has now purchased the remaining 77.2%. The acquisition complements Lindes existing packaged gas business and expands its footprint in a core and fast-growing geography across the southeastern United States.

This consolidation is consistent with our business strategy of increasing network density and reinvesting in opportunities that meet the investment criteria, said Ben Glazer, President of LG&E. We look forward to further strengthening our presence in the southeastern U.S. while serving our customers with the same level of reliability and quality that they have come to expect.


About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2021 sales of $31 billion (26 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com

 
Contacts:
 		  
 
Investor Relations 
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com
 		 Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com
 

 


06.01.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
Forge, 43 Church Street West
GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
United Kingdom
Phone: +1-203-837-2210
E-mail: Investor_Relations@Linde.com
Internet: www.linde.com
ISIN: IE00BZ12WP82
WKN: A2DSYC
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF)
EQS News ID: 1528897

 
End of News EQS News Service

1528897  06.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1528897&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

