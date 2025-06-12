Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
12.06.2025 10:06:23

EQS-News: LIMES Schlossklinik Abtsee opens clinic operations

Limes Schlosskliniken
350.00 EUR 0.00%
EQS-News: Limes Schlosskliniken AG / Key word(s): Expansion/Expansion
LIMES Schlossklinik Abtsee opens clinic operations

12.06.2025 / 10:06 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DGAP-Corporate News: LIMES Schlosskliniken AG:

LIMES Schlossklinik Abtsee opens clinic operations

 

Cologne, June, 12, 2025. After a two-year conversion and renovation phase of the castle property on Lake Abtsee in Berchtesgadener Land, the new special clinic for young people with mental illnesses has been granted a license to operate.

With the Schlossklinik Abtsee, the LIMES Group is expanding its treatment program for young adults between the ages of 14 and 21.

With 3,400 square meters of living and therapy space, nestled in a 25,000 square meter lakeside property, the LIMES Schlossklinik Abtsee is one of the most exclusive facilities of its kind for young adults in Europe.

A total of 47 treatment places are offered. Due to its proximity to Salzburg Airport, it is also easily accessible for international clients.

More information can be found at www.limes-schlossklinik-abtsee.de/en/

 

 

Brief profile: The LIMES Schlosskliniken Group operates high-quality private clinics for stress-related illnesses, mental and emotional disorders, such as depression, affective disorders and acute burnout conditions. The range of services is aimed at private patients, those entitled to subsidies and self-payers. The LIMES Schlosskliniken Group stands for the special approach of a relationship-oriented medicine in the treatment of people with mental illnesses. In addition to top medical quality, patients are offered a unique, protected and healing environment in which they can recover holistically. Further information is available at www.limes-schlosskliniken.de.

Your contact person:
LIMES Schlosskliniken AG, Petra Kaes, Investor Relations
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Ring 26, 50672 Cologne
Tel.: 0221 669 615 10, p.kaes@limes.care, www.limes-schlosskliniken.de

Language:  German
Company: LIMES Schlosskliniken AG, Kaiser-Wilhelm-Ring 26, 50672 Cologne, Germany
Phone:   49 221 669 615 10
Mail:  p.kaes@limes.care
Internet:  www.limes-schlosskliniken.de
ISIN:  DE000A0JDBC7
WKN:  AOJDBC
Stock exchange: Düsseldorf Open Market, Primary Market, XETRA

End of the message

 


12.06.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Limes Schlosskliniken AG
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Ring 26
50672 Köln
Germany
ISIN: DE000A0JDBC7
WKN: A0JDBC
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 2154326

 
End of News EQS News Service

2154326  12.06.2025 CET/CEST

