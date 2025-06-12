|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
12.06.2025 10:06:23
EQS-News: LIMES Schlossklinik Abtsee opens clinic operations
|
EQS-News: Limes Schlosskliniken AG
/ Key word(s): Expansion/Expansion
DGAP-Corporate News: LIMES Schlosskliniken AG:
LIMES Schlossklinik Abtsee opens clinic operations
Cologne, June, 12, 2025. After a two-year conversion and renovation phase of the castle property on Lake Abtsee in Berchtesgadener Land, the new special clinic for young people with mental illnesses has been granted a license to operate.
With the Schlossklinik Abtsee, the LIMES Group is expanding its treatment program for young adults between the ages of 14 and 21.
With 3,400 square meters of living and therapy space, nestled in a 25,000 square meter lakeside property, the LIMES Schlossklinik Abtsee is one of the most exclusive facilities of its kind for young adults in Europe.
A total of 47 treatment places are offered. Due to its proximity to Salzburg Airport, it is also easily accessible for international clients.
More information can be found at www.limes-schlossklinik-abtsee.de/en/
Brief profile: The LIMES Schlosskliniken Group operates high-quality private clinics for stress-related illnesses, mental and emotional disorders, such as depression, affective disorders and acute burnout conditions. The range of services is aimed at private patients, those entitled to subsidies and self-payers. The LIMES Schlosskliniken Group stands for the special approach of a relationship-oriented medicine in the treatment of people with mental illnesses. In addition to top medical quality, patients are offered a unique, protected and healing environment in which they can recover holistically. Further information is available at www.limes-schlosskliniken.de.
Your contact person:
12.06.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Limes Schlosskliniken AG
|Kaiser-Wilhelm-Ring 26
|50672 Köln
|Germany
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JDBC7
|WKN:
|A0JDBC
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
|EQS News ID:
|2154326
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2154326 12.06.2025 CET/CEST
