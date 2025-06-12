EQS-News: LIMES Schlossklinik Abtsee opens clinic operations

EQS-News: Limes Schlosskliniken AG / Key word(s): Expansion/Expansion

LIMES Schlossklinik Abtsee opens clinic operations



12.06.2025 / 10:06 CET/CEST

DGAP-Corporate News: LIMES Schlosskliniken AG:

LIMES Schlossklinik Abtsee opens clinic operations

Cologne, June, 12, 2025. After a two-year conversion and renovation phase of the castle property on Lake Abtsee in Berchtesgadener Land, the new special clinic for young people with mental illnesses has been granted a license to operate.

With the Schlossklinik Abtsee, the LIMES Group is expanding its treatment program for young adults between the ages of 14 and 21.

With 3,400 square meters of living and therapy space, nestled in a 25,000 square meter lakeside property, the LIMES Schlossklinik Abtsee is one of the most exclusive facilities of its kind for young adults in Europe.

A total of 47 treatment places are offered. Due to its proximity to Salzburg Airport, it is also easily accessible for international clients.

More information can be found at www.limes-schlossklinik-abtsee.de/en/

Brief profile: The LIMES Schlosskliniken Group operates high-quality private clinics for stress-related illnesses, mental and emotional disorders, such as depression, affective disorders and acute burnout conditions. The range of services is aimed at private patients, those entitled to subsidies and self-payers. The LIMES Schlosskliniken Group stands for the special approach of a relationship-oriented medicine in the treatment of people with mental illnesses. In addition to top medical quality, patients are offered a unique, protected and healing environment in which they can recover holistically. Further information is available at www.limes-schlosskliniken.de.

Your contact person:

LIMES Schlosskliniken AG, Petra Kaes, Investor Relations

Kaiser-Wilhelm-Ring 26, 50672 Cologne

Tel.: 0221 669 615 10, p.kaes@limes.care, www.limes-schlosskliniken.de



Language: German

Company: LIMES Schlosskliniken AG, Kaiser-Wilhelm-Ring 26, 50672 Cologne, Germany

Phone: 49 221 669 615 10

Mail: p.kaes@limes.care

Internet: www.limes-schlosskliniken.de

ISIN: DE000A0JDBC7

WKN: AOJDBC

Stock exchange: Düsseldorf Open Market, Primary Market, XETRA



End of the message