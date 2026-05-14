Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’213 0.7%  SPI 18’684 0.6%  Dow 50’098 0.8%  DAX 24’447 1.3%  Euro 0.9146 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’929 1.2%  Gold 4’688 0.0%  Bitcoin 63’470 2.4%  Dollar 0.7833 0.2%  Öl 105.0 -0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Rheinmetall345850NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Roche149905998
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Wettbewerb im Logistik-Sektor - Wird Amazon zur Gefahr für FedEx und UPS?
IPO voraus: Krypto-Börse Kraken strebt an die Börse und setzt auf strategische Partnerschaft
GameStop-Chef Ryan Cohen erwägt feindliche Übernahme von eBay - Aktien reagieren
Neue Exportgenehmigungen treiben NVIDIA an - Aktie mit neuem Rekordhoch
Rekordgewinn bei SoftBank trifft auf Sorgen um OpenAI-Abhängigkeit - Aktie fällt
Suche...

LIG Assets Aktie 11549051 / US50187X1072

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

14.05.2026 17:09:11

EQS-News: LIG Assets, Inc. (OTCQB: LIGA) Provides Update on Marianna, Florida Calcium Mine and SK-1300 Valuation Initiative

EQS-News: Lig Assets, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial
LIG Assets, Inc. (OTCQB: LIGA) Provides Update on Marianna, Florida Calcium Mine and SK-1300 Valuation Initiative

14.05.2026 / 17:09 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MARIANNA, FLORIDA - May 14, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - LIG Assets, Inc. (OTCQB: LIGA) (“LIG Assets” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide shareholders with an operational update regarding its calcium mining interests located in the Marianna, Florida region and the Company’s ongoing efforts to further validate and enhance the value of its mining assets.

Management is currently working with industry professionals and consultants regarding the preparation and evaluation process associated with a potential SEC Regulation S-K Subpart 1300 technical report summary (“SK-1300”). The purpose of the report is to further define and validate the mineral resources, reserves, operational potential, and overall economic value associated with the Company’s calcium carbonate mining assets.

The Company notes that a prior appraisal and valuation report completed in 2009 estimated the value of the calcium reserves at approximately $400 million at a time when calcium products were reportedly valued at approximately $8.50 per ton. Since that time, the market prices, industrial demand, infrastructure needs, agricultural applications, and specialty calcium product opportunities have significantly increased and therefore management knows that the valuation of the mine should have greatley increased.

Management believes that the preparation of a modern SK-1300 technical report may provide updated reserve validation, operational analysis, and enhanced transparency regarding the underlying value of the mining asset. However, no assurance can be given regarding the conclusions, valuation ranges, reserve classifications, or economic outcomes that may ultimately result from any completed report or third-party analysis.

In addition to the ongoing technical and valuation work, the Company continues to evaluate additional strategic transactions and operational opportunities that management believes may strengthen the Company’s revenue base and long-term financial position. Several potential transactions and business initiatives are currently under review, and management anticipates providing additional updates as developments progress and agreements are finalized.

“Our focus remains on building long-term shareholder value through strategic asset development, operational improvements, and disciplined growth initiatives,” stated management. “The Company believes that obtaining updated technical analysis and reserve validation through the SK-1300 process represents an important step in communicating the potential significance of our calcium mining assets.”

LIG Assets continues to focus on opportunities involving mining, land reclamation, environmental technologies, and resource-related operations where management believes undervalued assets and operational improvements may create future value opportunities.

The Company intends to continue updating shareholders regarding operational milestones, acquisitions, technical reports, revenue initiatives, and material developments as information becomes available.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding future valuations, reserve estimates, projected revenues, operational opportunities, market conditions, transaction closings, strategic initiatives, SK-1300 reports, and future business prospects are forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied due to numerous factors, including market conditions, regulatory approvals, commodity pricing, operational risks, financing conditions, due diligence findings, and other risks beyond the Company’s control. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Contact:
LIG Assets, Inc.
OTCQB: LIGA
OTC Markets Profile
URL: www.LIGAssets.net 
Social Media: www.X.com/LIGAssets

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com


News Source: Lig Assets, Inc.

14.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Lig Assets, Inc.
United States
ISIN: US50187X1072
EQS News ID: 2327810

 
End of News EQS News Service

2327810  14.05.2026 CET/CEST

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: ams-Osram: Neustart im KI-Licht

Bessere Zahlen, ein fokussierteres Portfolio und neue Wachstumschancen in der Photonics-Technologie: ams-Osram arbeitet sich aus der Restrukturierung heraus - für risikobewusste Anleger wird die Aktie wieder interessant.

Weiterlesen!

Nachrichten zu LIG Assets Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu LIG Assets Inc.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Finanzielle Bildung vorantreiben

Auf der grössten Anlegermesse Europas sprechen wir mit Lisa Osada über ihren Weg als Finfluencerin, die Bedeutung von finanzieller Bildung und ihre persönliche Investmentstrategie. Frisch ausgezeichnet als Finfluencerin des Jahres gibt sie spannende Einblicke in ihr Depot und ihre Herangehensweise an den Vermögensaufbau.

Finanzielle Bildung beginnt früh: Warum Sparroutinen wichtiger sind als perfekte Aktienauswahl

Inside Trading & Investment

13.05.26 Europas Rüstungssektor zwischen Rekordzahlen und Korrektur
13.05.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Luxus - Wage Hoffnungen / Alphabet - Neue Superlative
13.05.26 Marktüberblick: Berichtssaison setzt Akzente
13.05.26 SMI dank Schwergewichte fester
12.05.26 Julius Bär: 10.80% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50% European) mit Lock-In auf Micron Technology Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, QUALCOMM Inc
12.05.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Amrize, Geberit, Sika
11.05.26 Finanzielle Bildung beginnt früh: Warum Sparroutinen wichtiger sind als perfekte Aktienauswahl
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Adecco-Aktie bricht wegen enttäuschender Gewinndynamik zweistellig ein: Wachstum im Startquartal
DAX 40-Wert Rheinmetall-Aktie: Über diese Dividende können sich Rheinmetall-Anleger freuen
SAP SE Aktie News: SAP SE präsentiert sich am Vormittag stärker
UBS-Aktie klettert: Fitch erhöht Rating mehrere UBS-Tochtergesellschaften auf "AA" von "AA-"
Zurich-Aktie klettert: 2026 startet mit Wachstum
Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones notiert zum Handelsende im Plus
UBS-Aktie: Deutsche Bank AG gibt Buy-Bewertung bekannt
Allianz-Aktie im Plus: Ergebnis überzeugt - Prognose bestätigt
Idorsia Aktie News: Idorsia zeigt sich am Mittwochvormittag gestärkt
Siemens-Aktie im Minus: Gegenwind durch Währungen und Zölle

Top-Rankings

KW 19: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 19: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 19: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.