Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'114 -0.4%  SPI 14'546 -0.2%  Dow 37'657 0.3%  DAX 16'742 0.2%  Euro 0.9360 -0.7%  EStoxx50 4'528 0.2%  Gold 2'083 1.3%  Bitcoin 36'324 0.0%  Dollar 0.8429 -1.3%  Öl 80.1 -1.2% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Holcim1221405Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156DocMorris4261528Lonza1384101ABB1222171Zurich Insurance1107539Partners Group2460882Idorsia36346343Tesla11448018
Top News
Ed Yardeni erwartet "Goldene 2020ern" für die Aktienbörsen - starkes Kursziel für den S&P 500
Leclanché-Aktie fester: Leclanché gibt Business Update - wichtige Meilensteine erreicht
Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Mittwochmittag in Grün
NYSE-Handel: S&P 500 präsentiert sich am Mittag fester
Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ Composite am Mittwochmittag mit Zuschlägen
Suche...
0% Kommission

LIBERO football finance Aktie [Valor: 47103953 / ISIN: DE000A161N22]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
27.12.2023 18:47:28

EQS-News: LIBERO football finance AG: Personnel changes on the Supervisory Board

finanzen.net zero LIBERO football finance-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

LIBERO football finance
0.60 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: LIBERO football finance AG / Key word(s): Personnel
LIBERO football finance AG: Personnel changes on the Supervisory Board

27.12.2023 / 18:47 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LIBERO football finance AG (ISIN: DE000A161N22) announces that the board of directors of the company has initiated the judicial appointment procedure pursuant to § 104 AktG to remedy the understaffing resulting from the resignation of previous board members and thereby eliminate the deficiency in the required quorum.

The Executive Board has, as part of this procedure, proposed the following candidates to the court for the replacement of the supervisory board:

1.    Klaus Brüggemann
Klaus Brüggemann studied business administration and has decades of experience in senior management. In addition to his positions as HR Director at Lufthansa Service GmbH, he has also worked as stadium manager at Olympiastadion GmbH in Berlin and as a sports consulting consultant for boxing world champion Nicolai Valuev and Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho. In addition, Klaus Brüggemann was operations manager at the FIFA World Cup in Berlin and most recently a member of the supervisory board of Hertha BSC Berlin. Klaus Brüggemann currently works as a lecturer at the German University for Prevention and Health Management in Saarbrücken and as a guest lecturer at the DFB Academy National Team. His teaching activities focus on sports economics, sports management, sports marketing, digitalization and research in sports markets and stadium management.

2.    Roland Bischof
Roland Bischof is one of the most renowned sports marketing experts in Germany with a focus on sponsorship, marketing, media & brand ambassadors. A pioneer in sponsorship since 1986, he has experience from almost 100 countries and has held leading positions in over 500 national and international projects with a focus on soccer and sport.

The proposed candidates possess extensive experience and expertise in areas relevant to the company after the completed realignment, which will be crucial for the continued successful leadership and oversight of LIBERO football finance AG's operations.

The presentation of the new candidates demonstrates the company's ongoing commitment to effective corporate governance focused on its core business. LIBERO football finance AG is strongly committed to a transparent and responsible governance structure in order to best represent the interests of all stakeholders.

“On behalf of the company, I thank the outgoing supervisory board for their work and willingness to support the company during the phase of realignment, as resolved by the majority of shareholders in June 2023.”, commented Dominik Heer, CEO of LIBERO football finance AG and continues: “I am delighted that Mr. Peter Kenyon will remain with the company in an advisory capacity.”

Shareholders of the company will have the opportunity to confirm the proposed candidates as members of the supervisory board during the next general meeting.

About LIBERO football finance AG
Listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A161N22), LIBERO football finance AG specializes in the comprehensive support of football clubs in all financing and profitability matters. The company provides extensive consulting services covering all economic aspects of professional football clubs.

27.12.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: LIBERO football finance AG
Taunusanlage 9-10
60329 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
E-mail: info@libero-football-finance.com
Internet: www.libero-football-finance.com
ISIN: DE000A161N22
WKN: A161N2
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1804509

 
End of News EQS News Service

1804509  27.12.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1804509&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu LIBERO football finance AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu LIBERO football finance AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Robert Halver: Jahresrückblick 2023 | BX TV

Im ersten Teil des grossen Jahresinterviews werfen wir mit Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG einen Rückblick auf das Jahr 2023.

Auch weiterhin beschäftigt der Krieg in der Ukraine die Welt. Robert Halver erklärt, wie dieser die Finanzmärkte bewegt hat und welche Auswirkungen die gestiegene Inflation auf die Weltwirtschaft und die Politik nimmt.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Robert Halver: Jahresrückblick 2023 | BX TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09:27 Marktüberblick: adidas und Puma leiden unter Nike-Zahlen
07:34 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Kleines Plus vor der Weihnachtspause
22.12.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Adidas, Nike, On Holding
22.12.23 SMI kaum bewegt
22.12.23 Robert Halver: Jahresrückblick 2023 | BX TV
21.12.23 Mapping 2024: Capital Risks, Crypto and AI Move to the Fore
20.12.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
19.12.23 Bitcoin Kurs steigt wieder über 43.000 Dollar – Änderung bei BlackRock-ETF lässt aufhorchen
19.12.23 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Novartis AG, Roche Holding AG, Nestle SA, UBS Group AG
08.12.23 9. Dezember 2023 bei Splint Invest: Elitsa Ristova, Silly Cat, That’s What It Is! (2020). +47% p.a. seit Veröffentlichung
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'559.20 19.74 DRSSMU
Short 11'817.20 13.60 NMSSMU
Short 12'237.89 8.92 HSSM9U
SMI-Kurs: 11'113.98 27.12.2023 17:30:21
Long 10'636.79 18.90 SSQMTU
Long 10'392.30 13.36 SSPM4U
Long 9'977.07 8.92 ARSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zwei Aktien treiben Cathie Woods ARK Innovation ETF an
BlackRock kommt bei der Zulassung des Spot-Bitcoin-ETFs deutlich voran
Hedgefonds-Manager Doug Kass nennt Crash der Apple-Aktie eine von "10 Überraschungen in 2024"
Reaper Financial-Chef Patrick Riley rechnet mit neuem Allzeithoch für Ripple
Bitcoin mit deutlichen Verlusten: Das sind die aktuellen Kurse von Bitcoin, Dogecoin & Co.
Droht Tesla-Konkurrent Nikola die Pleite? So hoch ist die Chance laut Experten wirklich
Roche-Aktie, ams OSRAM-Aktie & Co.: Diese Standard- und Nebenwerte sind die Top-Picks der Zürcher Kantonalbank für 2024
NVIDIA-Chef: KI ist in 5 Jahren konkurrenzfähig zu Menschen
Alibaba Aktie News: Alibaba am Vormittag in Grün
UBS-Aktie schliesst mit kleinem Plus: UBS ist 2023 Spitzenreiter der globalen Banken beim Stellenabbau

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit