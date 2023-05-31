Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Lenzing Aktie [Valor: 428654 / ISIN: AT0000644505]
EQS-News: Lenzing AG: Internationally renowned marine research institute reaffirms biodegradability of Lenzing fibers

Lenzing
92.99 CHF
EQS-News: Lenzing AG / Key word(s): Sustainability/Scientific publication
Lenzing AG: Internationally renowned marine research institute reaffirms biodegradability of Lenzing fibers

31.05.2023 / 10:01 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Internationally renowned marine research institute reaffirms biodegradability of Lenzing fibers

 

  • A second study from Scripps Institution of Oceanography provides scientific proof that LENZING Lyocell fibers, LENZING Viscose fibers and LENZING Modal fibers are biodegradable in sea-surface and deep-sea conditions
  • The biodegradability of LENZING Lyocell fibers in sea-surface conditions was first confirmed in 2021
  • Lenzing fibers offer a real alternative in combating plastic pollution in the worlds oceans

 

Lenzing/San Diego The Lenzing Group, a world-leading provider of specialty fibers for the textile and nonwoven industries, has received further scientific proof that Lenzing fibers are biodegradable in the ocean and revert to being part of the ecosystem at the end of their life cycle. Scientists at the prestigious academic research institute Scripps Institution of Oceanography (SIO) at the University of California, San Diego confirmed back in 2021 that LENZING Lyocell fibers completely biodegrade in sea-surface conditions in a remarkably short time. In a second study published in May 2023[1], the biodegradability of LENZING Lyocell fibers, LENZING Viscose fibers and LENZING Modal fibers on the sea floor was also confirmed, providing definitive proof that they are a better alternative to petroleum-based fibers. The assessments are the result of an independent project aimed at understanding end-of-life scenarios for textiles and nonwovens that are discarded as waste in the environment.

 

SIO has a global reputation for being one of the oldest, largest and most important marine research centers. In its latest study, it compared the degradation processes of nonwovens made of petroleum and bio-based synthetic materials such as polyester and PLA, cellulosic materials such as cotton, and the Lenzing Groups wood-based LENZING Lyocell fibers, LENZING Viscose fibers and LENZING Modal fibers in specific scenarios. The materials were assessed in various real oceanic conditions and controlled aquaria conditions. The results of these experiments are striking: while the wood-based cellulosic fibers fully biodegraded within 30 days, both in sea-surface and sea-floor conditions, the petroleum-based fibers tested were practically unchanged after more than 200 days.

 

Our business model is one of a circular economy. The Lenzing Group uses a highly efficient system of processing all raw materials to produce fibers that will return to the ecosystem at the end of their life cycle. Our goal is to raise widespread awareness of major challenges such as plastic pollution and, above all, offer a truly sustainable alternative to petroleum-based fibers, comments Michaela Kogler, Project Manager in Research & Breakthrough Innovation at the Lenzing Group. It is also important to raise awareness of biodegradability, as not everything with an organic label is genuinely compostable and biodegradable, adds Kogler.

 

The biodegradability of LENZING Lyocell fibers, LENZING Viscose fibers and LENZING Modal fibers has been tested in the laboratory of Normec Organic Waste Systems (OWS) in Belgium one of the world's leading companies in biodegradability and compostability testing. The latter confirmed the results in real oceanic conditions and controlled aquaria conditions. The assessment was conducted in accordance with the prevailing applicable international standards and reflects all the relevant natural and artificial environments in which biodegradation can occur. Certificates from the certification organization TÜV Austria show that LENZING Lyocell fibers, LENZING Viscose fibers and LENZING Modal fibers rapidly biodegrade in all test environments (soil, industrial composting, home composting, fresh water and marine water) within the time periods set by the relevant standards.
 

Tailwind from legislation

Plastic pollution in the environment is a major problem of our time and may continue to impact many generations to come. The environmental damage caused by the fashion industry as a result of fast fashion business models is particularly extreme. The use of petroleum-based synthetic fibers in textiles has approximately doubled in the last 20 years. This trend is likely to continue. More than half of all textiles around the world currently contain polyester and this proportion is set to rise according to a report from the non-profit organization Changing Markets Foundation[2].

 

Consequently, Lenzing also welcomes the EUs targeted measures to combat plastic waste in general, such as those relating to the single-use plastic directive (EU) 2019/904[3]. In its recently adopted guidelines for implementing the directive, the EU Commission precisely stipulates the products that fall under this category, which will provide the necessary clarity for EU member states in their joint campaign against environmental pollution from plastic waste. Lenzings wood-based, biodegradable cellulosic fibers can play a role in creating a sustainable and innovative solution to this man-made problem, which will escalate in the future. The single-use plastic directive introduced in July 2021 sets out standardized labelling requirements for certain products, either on packaging or on the products themselves, such as plastic-based feminine hygiene products and wet wipes for body care or household use. One of the first steps towards solving this problem is to educate consumers and offer alternative, more circular materials.

 

Photo download:

https://mediadb.lenzing.com/pinaccess/showpin.do?pinCode=DK44aOdNI48X
PIN: DK44aOdNI48X

 

 

Your contact for
Public Relations:
 
Dominic Köfner
Vice President Corporate Communications & Public Affairs
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft
Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria
 
Phone   +43 7672 701 2743
E-mail    media@lenzing.com
Web       www.lenzing.com
 		  
 
 
Daniel Winkelmeier
Communications Manager
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft
Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria
 
Phone   +43 7672 701 2871
E-mail     media@lenzing.com
Web        www.lenzing.com
 

 

 

About the Lenzing Group
 
The Lenzing Group stands for ecologically responsible production of specialty fibers made from the renewable raw material wood. As an innovation leader, Lenzing is a partner of global textile and nonwoven manufacturers and drives many new technological developments.
 
The Lenzing Groups high-quality fibers form the basis for a variety of textile applications ranging from elegant clothing to versatile denims and high-performance sports clothing. Due to their consistent high quality, their biodegradability and compostability Lenzing fibers are also highly suitable for hygiene products and agricultural applications.
 
The business model of the Lenzing Group goes far beyond that of a traditional fiber producer. Together with its customers and partners, Lenzing develops innovative products along the value chain, creating added value for consumers. The Lenzing Group strives for the efficient utilization and processing of all raw materials and offers solutions to help redirect the textile sector towards a closed-loop economy. In order to reduce the speed of global warming and to accomplish the targets of the Paris Climate Agreement and the Green Deal of the EU Commission, Lenzing has a clear vision: namely to make a zero-carbon future come true.
 
Key Facts & Figures Lenzing Group 2022
Revenue: EUR 2.57 bn
Nominal capacity (fibers): 1,145,000 tonnes
Number of employees (headcount): 8,301
 
TENCEL, VEOCEL, LENZING, REFIBRA, ECOVERO, LENZING MODAL, LENZING VISCOSE, MICROMODAL and PROMODAL are trademarks of Lenzing AG.

 

 

[1] https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0284681

[2] http://changingmarkets.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/FOSSIL-FASHION_Web-compressed.pdf

[3] Directive (EU) 2019/904 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 5 June 2019 on the reduction of the impact of certain plastic products on the environment


31.05.2023 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Lenzing AG
4860 Lenzing
Austria
Phone: +43 7672-701-0
Fax: +43 7672-96301
E-mail: office@lenzing.com
Internet: www.lenzing.com
ISIN: AT0000644505
Indices: ATX
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1645891

 
End of News EQS News Service

1645891  31.05.2023 CET/CEST

