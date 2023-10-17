|
17.10.2023 13:59:02
EQS-News: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: New Chairman of the Board appointed
|
EQS-News: LEIFHEIT Aktiengesellschaft
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: New Chairman of the Board appointed
Nassau, 17. October 2023 – The Supervisory Board of Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN DE0006464506), one of the leading brand suppliers of household goods in Europe, appointed Mr Alexander Reindler (54) as Chairman of the company’s Board of Management as of December 1st 2023. He takes over the role from Mr Stefan De Loecker, who stepped in on an interim basis starting August 2023, and who resumes his position as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Leifheit AG after the entry of Mr Alexander Reindler.
As the Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) he will be responsible for Marketing, Sales, Human Resources/Legal & IP and for the private label business of Herby and Birambeau. The Management Board furthermore consists of Mr Marco Keul as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Mr Igor Iraeta Munduate as Chief Operating Officer (COO).
Mr Alexander Reindler spent his professional life in the consumer goods industry at Beiersdorf AG. He brings more than 25 years of international experience in leading positions in marketing, sales and management along. He has worked in Germany, Russia, Latin America and Africa, among other countries. Most recently, Mr Alexander Reindler has been responsible for the global Health Care Business (Hansaplast, Elastoplast, Curitas) at Beiersdorf AG since 2019. Under his leadership, a unique turnaround was achieved from a stagnating business into a growth engine for the company with expansion of market positions and high profitability. In the process the business unit developed into a pioneer of modern employee management and high employee motivation. Mr Alexander Reindler is married and has two children.
“We are pleased that we were able to win Mr Alexander Reindler for Leifheit. His many years of experience in the consumer goods business and his profound knowledge of international markets across all business units give him a broad entrepreneurial perspective. He brings the necessary momentum to our joint efforts for Leifheit’s future.” says Dr Günter Blaschke, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Leifheit AG.
A photo of Mr Alexander Reindler is available at: https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/press/media-library/
Leifheit AG, founded in 1959, is one of the leading European brand suppliers of household items. The Leifheit Group divides its operating business into the Household, Wellbeing and Private Label segments. Leifheit and Soehnle products – two of Germany’s best-known household brands – are known for high quality and great utility for consumers. Its French subsidiaries Birambeau and Herby are active in the service-oriented Private Label segment with a selected product range. In each segment, the company focuses on its core product categories of cleaning, laundry care, kitchen goods and wellbeing. The Leifheit Group employs some 1,100 people. More information on Leifheit is available online at www.leifheit-group.com, www.leifheit.de and www.soehnle.de.
17.10.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
|Leifheitstraße 1
|56377 Nassau
|Germany
|Phone:
|02604 977-0
|Fax:
|02604 977-340
|E-mail:
|ir@leifheit.com
|Internet:
|www.leifheit-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006464506
|WKN:
|646450
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1750919
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1750919 17.10.2023 CET/CEST
