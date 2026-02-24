EQS-News: Leifheit AG meets most recently communicated expectations for 2025 based on preliminary figures and launches the next phase of strategy implementation

EQS-News: LEIFHEIT Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Group turnover reaches EUR 232.6 million

Group earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) reach EUR 10.0 million

EBIT before special items from strategic production optimisation at EUR 11.6 million

Gross margin before special items improved by 1.2 percentage points to 45.7%

Free Cash Flow at EUR 6.4 million, supported by further improvements in working capital

Next phase of strategy implementation in 2026: Group-wide performance program to enhance efficiency and resilience, relaunch of the Leifheit brand with strengthened campaigns and introduction of further innovations in the core categories

Nassau/Germany, 24 February 2026 – Leifheit AG (ISIN DE0006464506), one of Europe’s leading brand suppliers of household products, confirms, on the basis of preliminary and unaudited financial figures, that it has met the latest guidance for Group turnover, Group EBIT and free cash flow for the 2025 financial year.

In the 2025 financial year, the Leifheit Group generated preliminary turnover of EUR 232.6 million (2024: EUR 259.2 million). This turnover performance reflects challenging market conditions, subdued non-food consumer spending in core markets and strategic adjustments to the product portfolio. The core categories mechanical cleaning and laundry care demonstrated resilience, though this was not sufficient to offset anticipated declines outside of the core business. The Household segment generated turnover of EUR 193.0 million (2024: EUR 213.5 million), the Wellbeing segment achieved EUR 12.6 million (2024: EUR 14.7 million) and the Private Label segment contributed EUR 27.0 million (2024: EUR 31.0 million).

Alexander Reindler, CEO of Leifheit AG, explains: “The year 2025 was characterized by a challenging market environment. Nevertheless, we achieved our most recently communicated expectations and further strengthened operational efficiency. We are not satisfied with our turnover development. That is why we are focusing on generating new growth momentum in the next phase of our strategy – through the relaunch of the Leifheit brand, increased marketing activities in the first half of 2026 and additional innovations in our core categories. At the same time, we are strengthening the structural efficiency and resilience of the company with our group-wide FOCUS performance program.”

In 2025, the Leifheit Group took further steps towards greater efficiency and profitability by consolidating injection moulding operations in the Czech Republic and implementing SAP S/4HANA. Launching the Group-wide performance programme FOCUS in early 2026 continues this strategic approach. The aim is to further simplify structures and end-to-end processes in order to reduce costs in the long term while consistently aligning the organisation toward sustainable, profitable growth.

Based on preliminary calculations, the Leifheit Group recorded Group EBIT of EUR 10.0 million for 2025 (2024: EUR 12.1 million). While the decline in turnover and the decrease in foreign currency results weighed on earnings, improvements in operational efficiency and cost savings within the Leifheit Group had a positive effect. The consolidated result also includes special items amounting to EUR 1.6 million from the strategic production optimisation project. EBIT before special items stood at EUR 11.6 million, just below the previous year’s figure of EUR 12.1 million.

The gross margin before special items improved by 1.2 percentage points, reaching 45.7% in the reporting period (2024: 44.5%). This was mainly the result of higher productivity, increased efficiency in production and a more favourable product mix. The Leifheit Group has thus succeeded in continuing the positive trend of the last two years.

Free cash flow totalled EUR 6.4 million in the reporting period (2024: EUR 14.2 million), in line with the mid-single-digit million-euro forecast and was supported by a further improvement in working capital of EUR 2.0 million.

The final figures for the 2025 financial year and the outlook for 2026 will be published by Leifheit on 31 March 2026 in the full annual report, available online at https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/.

About Leifheit

Leifheit AG, founded in 1959, is one of the leading European brand suppliers of household items. The Leifheit Group divides its operating business into the Household, Wellbeing and Private Label segments. Leifheit and Soehnle products – two of Germany’s best-known household brands – are known for high quality and great utility for consumers. Its French subsidiaries Birambeau and Herby are active in the service-oriented Private Label segment with a selected product range. In each segment, the company focuses on its core product categories of cleaning, laundry care, kitchen goods and wellbeing. The Leifheit Group employs some 1,000 people. More information on Leifheit is available online at www.leifheit-group.com, www.leifheit.de and www.soehnle.de.

