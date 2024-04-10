Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
NAKIKI Aktie [Valor: 117180160 / ISIN: DE000WNDL300]
10.04.2024 12:10:19

EQS-News: Legal Finance SE: IPO

NAKIKI
3.60 EUR 7100.00%
Issuer: Legal Finance SE / Key word(s): IPO
Legal Finance SE: IPO

10.04.2024 / 12:10 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Legal Finance SE, which has been aiming for an IPO for some time, has been acquired by the listed company NAKIKI SE. The shares of Nakiki SE have been traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 9 April 2024 under ISIN DE000WNDL300 / WKN WNDL30. Nakiki SE will soon operate under the name Legal Finance Holding SE.

In a strategic decision, Legal Finance SE, a pioneer in litigation finance, announces its acquisition by the listed company Nakiki SE (ISIN DE000WNDL300, WKN WNDL30). This acquisition is not only a significant step for both companies, but also marks the indirect IPO of Legal Finance SE, which will take the company to new heights.

Legal Finance SE, known for its innovative approach to litigation finance, will significantly expand its reach and influence through this acquisition. The acquisition by Nakiki SE not only provides Legal Finance with access to the capital markets, but also opens up new avenues for innovation and growth in the ever-changing world of litigation finance. This acquisition is in line with the company's vision to make legal protection more accessible and fairer and sends a strong signal for the future of the industry.

For clients and partners of both companies, this development means increased support and expanded services aimed at facilitating access to quality legal services worldwide.

Legal Finance SE
Hanauer Landstrasse 204
60314 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Subsidy of Nakiki SE (in the future: Legal Finance Holding SE)
ISIN: DE000WNDL300
Internet: www.LegalFinance.online
E-Mail: info@legalfinance.online
Phone: +49 69 8700184-10
Fax: +49 69 8700184-19
Company register: AG Frankfurt HRB 127394
LEI: 391200W89Q4BYWJ9VZ03

Legal Finance is a litigation financing company based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, which invests in international legal claims and litigation. Legal Finance finances standard litigation, e.g. in Germany, as well as large international litigation, mass torts, speculative claims, insolvency claims, special proceedings, e.g. state liability, UDRP, URS, ADR and similar, enforcement and debt collection. Legal Finance finances, among others, through Legal Finance International GmbH (Düsseldorf) and Legal Finance Processing Ltd. (London).


Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

