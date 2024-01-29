Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
LeapCharger Corporation Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 127363310 / ISIN: US39539Q2093]
29.01.2024 14:07:02

EQS-News: LeapCharger CEO Completes Exclusive Interview, Provides Insight on Future

LeapCharger Corporation Registered Shs
1.78 USD 4.09%
EQS-News: LeapCharger Corporation / Key word(s): Manufacturing
LeapCharger CEO Completes Exclusive Interview, Provides Insight on Future

29.01.2024 / 14:07 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CARSON CITY, NV - 65b79c32da846f373ceacc1a.gif(NewMediaWire) - January 29, 2024 - LeapCharger Corporation (OTC: LCCN) ("LeapCharger” or the "Company"), an electric vehicle (EV) charging company with disruptive and innovative technology providing eco-friendly and sustainable solutions, proudly announces that our CEO, Praveenkumar Vijayakumar, has completed an interview addressing all shareholders. The interview is now available for download.

 

This engaging conversation with Vijayakumar provides valuable insights into the company's vision, strategy, and future plans. Shareholders can gain a deeper understanding of LeapCharger's commitment to advancing sustainable transportation solutions by and through listening to the interview.

 

To download the interview, please click on the following link: https://leapcharger.com/wp-content/uploads/ceo.mp3

 

*The link previously provided in our January 26, 2024 press release was inadvertently inaccurate. Please click on the above link for the full audio of the interview. Investors can also visit our Instagram page (below) for additional information.

 

LeapCharger values the continued support of its shareholders and is dedicated to fostering transparent communication. This interview serves as a platform for shareholders to gain valuable insights into the company's direction.

 

For the most current information and updates, please visit our social media pages, all of which are listed at the bottom of this release.

 

ABOUT LEAPCHARGER CORPORATION

LeapCharger Corporation is an emerging growth company that aims to provide high-quality electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions to consumers and businesses. Our operations are based in the UAE and we aim to expand operations into other regions such as North America, EU and South Asia in the near future. Our charging stations will be strategically placed in high-traffic areas, ensuring that EV owners have easy access to our services. We offer a user-friendly mobile app that allows customers to easily locate our charging stations, reserve charging spots, and pay for their charging sessions. We have also integrated advertising solutions in our charging stations to generate additional income. In addition to our commercial offerings, we will also partner with residential communities and property owners to install charging stations in their buildings. Additionally, we understand that our customers prioritize efficiency and convenience, so we are installing 150kW+ charging stations at highway exits and petrol pumps. These stations offer a higher charging speed, allowing drivers to get back on the road quickly. One of the ways we achieve this is by offering lower charging rates than our competitors, thanks to our innovative use of advertising revenue. Our charging stations are equipped with 55-inch screens, which serve to provide our clients with a valuable marketing channel and also serve as marketing channels for our LeapCharger brand.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, expected listing and trading, the Company’s technology and future anticipated growth. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “look forward,” and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: risks related to LeapCharger’s operations, such as additional financing requirements and access to capital; competition; the ability of LeapCharger to protect its intellectual property rights; and other risks set forth in the Company’s filings with OTC Markets (“OTCM”) and/or the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in LeapCharger’s periodic reports filed with the SEC or OTCM, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Periodically, and as legally required, the Company may make new and material information available on its website, www.leapcharger.com, or through Company sponsored social media, which may be accessed by clicking on the below links:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/leapcharger/

Twitter: https://x.com/LeapCharger?s=20

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/leapcharger/

Contact:

Praveenkumar Vijayakumar

+19173910061

praveen@leapcharger.com


News Source: NewMediaWire

29.01.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Leapcharger Corporation
United States
ISIN: US39539Q2093
EQS News ID: 1825283

 
End of News EQS News Service

1825283  29.01.2024 CET/CEST

pagehit