EQS-News: LataMed AI Evaluates Expansion of Strategic Growth Initiative Into Fitness and Wellness Markets Through Planned AI Health Agent Deployment

EQS-News: LataMed AI Corp. / Key word(s): Healthcare

LataMed AI Evaluates Expansion of Strategic Growth Initiative Into Fitness and Wellness Markets Through Planned AI Health Agent Deployment



09.06.2026 / 14:49 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CARACAS, VENEZUELA - June 9, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - LataMed AI Corp. (OTC: LMED) (the “Company”), a development-stage digital health and artificial intelligence technology company focused on telehealth infrastructure, healthcare analytics, and care coordination solutions for emerging markets, today announced that it is evaluating opportunities to deploy certain AI health platforms and healthcare technologies into fitness, wellness, and athletic performance environments as part of its broader healthcare technology growth strategy.

According to the Company, management is currently evaluating how its AI health platforms and other technologies under development may support broader wellness-focused applications, including health monitoring, wellness engagement, healthcare accessibility, and technology-enabled health management initiatives.

The Company stated that fitness centers, wellness organizations, athletic training facilities, and related health-oriented environments may represent opportunities for future deployment of certain AI-driven healthcare technologies currently being evaluated as part of the Company’s broader healthcare ecosystem strategy.

Management believes the continued convergence of healthcare, wellness, and digital technologies may create opportunities for organizations to utilize technology-enabled tools designed to support health awareness, wellness engagement, and data-driven decision-making.

Management further believes the fitness and wellness sector represents a rapidly evolving segment of the broader health technology landscape, where consumers are increasingly utilizing digital tools to monitor health, engage with wellness programs, and support preventative health initiatives. The Company believes these trends may create opportunities for technology-enabled solutions that support greater health awareness and user engagement.

The Company further believes that evaluating deployment opportunities within wellness-focused environments may complement its broader healthcare technology strategy by expanding potential use cases for certain AI health platforms and technologies currently under development while increasing visibility of digital health solutions among health-conscious consumers and organizations. Additionally, the Company noted that any future initiatives involving the fitness and wellness sector would be intended to complement its ongoing efforts relating to telehealth infrastructure, healthcare coordination technologies, emergency response initiatives, pharmacy integration capabilities, healthcare analytics, and artificial intelligence-driven healthcare solutions currently under development.

Dr. Kevin Rodan Levy, Chief Executive Officer of LataMed AI Corp., stated: “We believe the growing intersection of healthcare, wellness, and digital technologies presents meaningful opportunities for innovation. As we continue evaluating the development of our broader healthcare technology ecosystem, we are exploring how certain AI health platforms and related technologies may support wellness-focused environments while remaining aligned with our mission of improving healthcare accessibility, coordination, and engagement. We believe continued adoption of digital health technologies across both healthcare and wellness settings may create additional opportunities for innovation, collaboration, and long-term platform development.”

The Company emphasized that any fitness and wellness initiatives remain in the evaluation and planning stage. No assurance can be provided regarding future implementation, commercial deployment, strategic relationships, regulatory considerations, market adoption, or operational success of any potential initiatives.

For additional information, please visit https://latamed.ai, follow the Company’s official Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/latamedai, or review the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

About LataMed AI Corp.

LataMed AI Corp. (OTC: LMED) is a development-stage digital health and artificial intelligence technology company focused on building telehealth infrastructure, healthcare coordination tools, analytics capabilities, and AI-enabled healthcare solutions for emerging markets. The Company’s strategy is centered on developing technology platforms designed to support healthcare access, patient engagement, provider coordination, emergency medical response, pharmacy integration, and data-driven healthcare operations, with an initial regional focus on Latin America.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, fitness and wellness initiatives, healthcare technology initiatives, telehealth infrastructure development, artificial intelligence applications, commercialization initiatives, platform deployment, operational execution, strategic relationships, market opportunities, regional expansion plans, and future operations.

These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Actual results may differ materially due to various factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully implement its business plan; the availability of financing; the Company's ability to obtain required regulatory authorizations; operational execution risks; technology deployment risks; risks associated with operations in emerging markets, including Venezuela; and general economic and market conditions.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Disclaimer

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company. Any investment decision should be made solely on the basis of information contained in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and other publicly available documents.

The Company's securities involve a high degree of risk. Prospective investors are urged to carefully review all risk factors and disclosures contained in the Company's SEC filings before making any investment decision.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein.

Investor Relations Contact

LataMed AI Corp.

ir@latamed.ai

+1 (787) 476-2350

https://latamed.ai

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News Source: LataMed AI Corp.