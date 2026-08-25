EQS-News: Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Becomes a B2i Digital Featured Company

EQS-News: B2i Digital, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Becomes a B2i Digital Featured Company



25.08.2026 / 23:39 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Clinical-Stage Biotechnology Company Is Preparing a Phase 2a Trial of Nu-3, a Topical Bisphosphocin® Gel, in Infected Diabetic Foot Ulcers

B2i Digital Campaign to Center on Nu-3, the Upcoming Phase 2a Trial, and the Bisphosphocin® Class Behind It

NEW YORK, NY - August 25, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - B2i Digital, Inc. today welcomed Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LABT) as its newest Featured Company. The Sarasota, Florida clinical-stage biotechnology company develops the Bisphosphocin® class, a novel group of fast-acting, broad-spectrum antimicrobials for infectious diseases and antibiotic-resistant bacterial strains, and B2i Digital will bring that work, and the clinical program built around it, to its network of retail and institutional market participants. A full company profile is coming soon to https://b2idigital.com/featured-companies.

“Antimicrobial resistance keeps narrowing the list of drugs that still work against all pathogens, and the compounds coming to replace them are mostly variations on mechanisms that bacteria have already learned to defeat,” said David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer of B2i Digital, Inc. “Lakewood-Amedex has spent years on a compound class that disrupts the bacterial membrane physically, and in laboratory work Nu-3 has demonstrated a high barrier to resistance. The company is preparing a Phase 2a trial in infected diabetic foot ulcers with one of the field’s most respected clinicians as study chair, which makes this a company investors should meet early.”

“Our focus is on bringing the Bisphosphocin® class into the clinic and generating the proof-of-concept data that will define its potential in infected diabetic foot ulcers,” said Kelvin Cooper, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc. “Working with B2i Digital gives us the opportunity to explain that science, and the milestones ahead of it, to a much broader group of investors than a company at our stage would normally reach.”

Bisphosphocin® compounds are small nucleotide derivatives proposed to act by destabilizing the bacterial cell membrane in a pH and concentration dependent way, typically within one minute of exposure. Because the mechanism acts on the membrane itself, the company reports that Nu-3 did not induce resistance in a serial passage experiment and has shown broad-spectrum in vitro activity against bacteria carrying a diverse range of resistance mechanisms. Nu-3, the company’s lead candidate, is a topically delivered gel formulation targeting infected diabetic foot ulcers, an indication of real scale: the World Health Organization counts 830 million people living with diabetes, about a third of whom will develop a diabetic foot ulcer, roughly half of those ulcers become infected, and 15% to 20% of infected cases involve resistant pathogens, primarily MRSA.

Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics is finalizing preparation of a Phase 2a proof-of-concept study designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of topical Nu-3 gel at three concentrations, 2%, 5% and 10%, in patients with infected diabetic foot ulcers, and intended to support advancement into a larger Phase 2b study. David G. Armstrong, DPM, M.D., Ph.D., Distinguished Professor of Surgery and Neurological Surgery at the Keck School of Medicine of USC, accepted the position of Study Chair in June and will also serve as a Scientific Advisor on the iDFU program. Dose selection rests on a preclinical package reported in July, in which Nu-3 was well tolerated in an FDA-required safety study at dose levels substantially higher than those planned for Phase 2a, with very low systemic exposure and, the company reported, no inhibition of wound healing.

The company reports an intellectual property estate of 72 issued patents and 29 pending applications, covering composition of matter for the Bisphosphocin® class, formulations of Nu-3, use patents and process patents, with principal filings running through 2038 and recent applications through 2044. Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol LABT following a direct listing in April 2026.

About B2i Digital, Inc.

B2i Digital, Inc. partners with conferences, public companies, and capital markets advisors through its Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert programs. Its media network spans 800+ news, broadcast, and trade outlets with a 330 million+ combined monthly audience, plus 1.7 million+ followers, 70,000 opt-in email subscribers, and a rolodex of 235,000+ capital markets contacts. That reach gets clients seen; its conferences put them in the room with investors. The Capital Markets Matchmaker takes every story from Marketing to Meetings. B2i Digital is headquartered in New York City.

Discover more Featured Companies, Featured Experts, and upcoming Featured Conferences at b2idigital.com.

B2i Digital Contact Information

David Shapiro

Chief Executive Officer

B2i Digital, Inc.

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About Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc.

Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LABT) is a clinical-stage biotechnology Company developing a novel class of fast-acting, broad-spectrum antimicrobials, the Bisphosphocin® class, to treat infectious diseases and reduce the threat posed by antibiotic-resistant bacterial strains, including MRSA, VRE, and others. For more information, please visit https://lakewoodamedex.com.

Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Contact Information

Investor Relations

David Irish

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

(231) 632-0002

dirish@tiberend.com

Media Relations

Casey McDonald

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

646-577-8520

cmcdonald@tiberend.com

Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Social Media

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lakewood-amedex-inc./

Disclosure & Disclaimer

This content is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, nor should it be relied upon as the basis for any investment decision. B2i Digital, Inc. is not a registered broker-dealer, investment adviser, or financial adviser, and nothing herein should be construed as investment, legal, tax, or accounting advice. Readers should consult their own advisers and conduct their own due diligence before making any investment decision.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc.’s clinical development plans, regulatory strategy, anticipated trial timing, potential regulatory submissions or approvals, and the potential benefits, safety, efficacy and commercial potential of its Bisphosphocin® platform and product candidates. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks that clinical trials may not be initiated, completed or successful on expected timelines or at all; preclinical or clinical results may not be predictive of future results; product candidates may not demonstrate safety or efficacy or receive regulatory approval; and risks related to manufacturing, supply, financing and other matters described in the company’s SEC filings, including under “Risk Factors.” Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

News Source: B2i Digital, Inc.