EQS-News: Ladybug Resource Group, Inc., Strategic Lead Shicai Li: Bridging Japanese Lean Management With Industrial AI Innovation

EQS-News: Ladybug Resource Group / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Ladybug Resource Group, Inc., Strategic Lead Shicai Li: Bridging Japanese Lean Management With Industrial AI Innovation



19.05.2026 / 14:18 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





TULSA, OK - May 19, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. ("Ladybug" or the "Company") (OTC ID: LBRG) is pleased to highlight the leadership of Mr. Shicai Li, the Chief Executive Officer of its recently acquired Guangzhou JingDiao assets. With nearly two decades of experience in high-end automotive manufacturing, Mr. Li's background in elite production methodologies serves as the foundation for the Company's competitive edge in the Global Electric Vehicle supply chain.

The "Triple-Crown" of Global Manufacturing Excellence

Mr. Li's management philosophy was forged within the world's most disciplined industrial environments: Toyota, Honda, and Panasonic. This unique "Triple-Crown" pedigree ensures that the Company's operations meet the rigorous standards required by Global OEMs.

Toyota Foundation: Beginning his career at a premier Toyota subsidiary, Mr. Li mastered the Toyota Production System (TPS), gaining deep expertise in human resource optimization and operational efficiency.

Panasonic Discipline: During his tenure at Panasonic, Mr. Li was selected for exclusive executive training at the corporate headquarters in Japan, where he focused on the integration of high-tech manufacturing and organizational management.

Honda Innovation: At Honda, Mr. Li oversaw production management and was recognized with multiple accolades, including the Honda Professional Fixture Innovation Award and the Honda Safety Leadership Award. He is also a certified practitioner of the Kepner-Tregoe (KT) Method, a world-renowned systematic process for strategic decision-making used by NASA and Fortune 500 companies.

Translating Lean Wisdom into Digital Code

Since founding JingDiao in 2016, Mr. Li has successfully transitioned traditional lean manufacturing into the digital age. By developing a proprietary Manufacturing Execution System (MES), he has effectively "coded" the analog wisdom of Japanese production management into a scalable AI-driven platform. This allows Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. to deliver precision components and production line retrofitting to EV leaders with unmatched transparency and speed.

A Commitment to Global Compliance and ESG

Under Mr. Li's leadership, the JingDiao assets have secured rare and stringent environmental certifications for automated painting lines. As a certified ISO 9001 Internal Quality System Auditor, Mr. Li has ensured that the Company's ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) roadmap aligns perfectly with the sustainability requirements of US and European automakers.

Management Commentary

"Manufacturing excellence is not just about machines; it is about the systems that govern them," said Mr. Shicai Li. "At Ladybug Resource Group, Inc., we have taken the disciplined foundations of lean manufacturing and enhanced them with Industrial AI. Our goal is to provide the global EV industry with a supply chain partner that is as innovative as it is reliable, leveraging the US capital markets to scale this vision globally."

About Ladybug Resource Group, Inc.

Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. is a US-listed company focused on the intersection of advanced manufacturing and industrial AI. Through its acquisition of Guangzhou JingDiao, the Company provides digitally managed supply chain solutions for the global automotive and precision engineering industries, led by a management team with deep roots in world-class manufacturing excellence.

Stay connected:

Media & Investor Relations Contact

Warren Booth

Ladybug Resource Group Inc.

1408 S. Denver Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74119

info@ladybuglbrg.com

+1 918-727-7137

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements which are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes," "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that the actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include but are not limited to changes in general economic and financial market conditions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the Date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Ladybug Resource Group