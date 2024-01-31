Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Ladybug Resource Group Aktie [Valor: 11339832 / ISIN: US50582Q2021]
31.01.2024 13:19:47

EQS-News: Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. Rebrands as Ladybug NutraTech and Positions Growhouse Nutraceuticals for Strong Growth in 2024

Ladybug Resource Group
0.01 USD 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Ladybug Resource Group / Key word(s): Financial
Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. Rebrands as Ladybug NutraTech and Positions Growhouse Nutraceuticals for Strong Growth in 2024

31.01.2024 / 13:19 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TULSA, OK - 65b9bbf7da846f373aeacac1.gif(NewMediaWire) - January 31, 2024 - Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: LBRG) ("Ladybug" or the "Company"), the parent company of Growhouse Nutraceuticals, is pleased to announce its strategic rebranding as Ladybug NutraTech. This rebranding positions Ladybug NutraTech as the managing entity for all health and wellness properties under its umbrella.

With the wholly owned subsidiary, Growhouse Nutraceuticals, poised for significant topline growth in 2024, the Company anticipates reaching a projected revenue of $25,000,000 for the calendar year. The rebranding of the parent company is a strategic move to leverage the growth and recognition experienced by Growhouse Nutraceuticals in the current quarter.

Ladybug NutraTech's strategic rebranding is underscored by the unveiling of its new website, www.ladybugnutratech.com, marking a significant evolution in the company's business strategy. This transition is not merely cosmetic; it is a pivotal step aligned with the company's projected rapid growth within the health and wellness sector. The company’s integration of advanced AI capabilities goes beyond simply enhancing operational efficiency. Ladybug NutraTech's investment in artificial intelligence empowers the brand to capitalize on opportunities arising from its superior product offerings. These AI capabilities contribute substantially to an enriched and personalized customer shopping experience, reinforcing the company's position at the forefront of innovation in the industry. This dual emphasis on product excellence and cutting-edge technologies positions Ladybug NutraTech for sustained success in a competitive marketplace.

The announcement of this rebranding, coupled with the website launch, positions Ladybug NutraTech as a trailblazer in the digital health and wellness landscape. By actively managing and acquiring well-crafted e-commerce websites, the company is establishing itself as a digital frontrunner in the online health and wellness industry.

The new identity underscores Ladybug NutraTech's commitment to growth and innovation in the burgeoning online health market. Recognizing the rising consumer demand for health and wellness products, the Company's pivot to a hybrid organic growth “and” growth by acquisition strategy reflects a keen understanding of how to build shareholder value, how to respond to market dynamics, and how to cater to consumer needs. The strategic focus on online retail and e-commerce acquisitions is designed for both immediate profitability and sustainable long-term growth, catering to the increasing interest and investment in online health and wellness enterprises.

Tamara Maxfield, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our rebranding and future targeted acquisitions are a key component of our strategy to rapidly grow our revenue while enhancing marketing efficacy." This approach highlights Ladybug NutraTech's ambition to expand its market footprint and attract investors seeking promising opportunities in the health and wellness domain. The Company is well positioned in an industry poised for significant growth, driven by heightened consumer awareness and demand for health and wellness products.”

Stay updated with the latest announcements by visiting our websites at https://ladybugnutratech.com, https://growhousenutraceuticals.com, or via our social media channels.

About Ladybug Resource Group Inc.

Ladybug Resource Group Inc. is rapidly establishing itself as a notable creator of e-commerce platforms, particularly focusing on wellness and nutraceutical companies. This enterprise has expanded its reach by launching Growhouse Nutraceuticals Ltd., a venture that specializes in marketing and selling a range of wellness and nutraceutical products. Growhouse Nutraceuticals Ltd. primarily targets sports nutrition and peak performance consumers, catering to a specific niche in the wellness and health supplement market. This strategic move indicates Ladybug Resource Group Inc.'s commitment to tapping into specialized market segments within the broader wellness industry. 

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements:This news release contains forward-looking statements which are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes,” “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that the actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include but are not limited to changes in general economic and financial market conditions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. 

Company Contact:
Alan K. Fetzer, Chairman
Ladybug Resource Group Inc.
1408 S. Denver Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74119

www.ladybuglbrg.com

+1 918-727-7137

info@ladybuglbrg.com


News Source: NewMediaWire

31.01.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Ladybug Resource Group
United States
ISIN: US50582Q2021
EQS News ID: 1827277

 
End of News EQS News Service

1827277  31.01.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1827277&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

