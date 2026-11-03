EQS-News: Ladybug Resource Group Connects Precision Manufacturing, Industrial AI and Robotics in Strategy to Diversify Beyond Automotive

EQS-News: Ladybug Resource Group / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Ladybug Resource Group Connects Precision Manufacturing, Industrial AI and Robotics in Strategy to Diversify Beyond Automotive



03.11.2026 / 15:20 CET/CEST

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Ladybug Resource Group Connects Precision Manufacturing, Industrial AI and Robotics in Strategy to Diversify Beyond Automotive

Company Details how Jingdiao's In-house Production and Proprietary Digital Systems, a Board-guided Feasibility Study and a Disciplined M&A Program are Designed to Open New Markets and Build Long-term Shareholder Value

TULSA, OK - November 3, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. (OTC: LBRG) ("Ladybug" or the "Company") today outlined how the pieces of its strategy fit together: a ten-year-old precision manufacturer with its own digital systems, a study of expansion into AI infrastructure and robotics, and an acquisition program aimed at software and digital supply chain businesses. The Company also set out what each step may mean for shareholders, and where the Board's decision points sit.

Through its operating subsidiary, Guangzhou Jingdiao Automotive Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd. ("Jingdiao"), Ladybug already does the hard part of this strategy. It builds precision hardware and runs it on its own software. The roadmap announced on September 30 asks a simple question: where else can that combination go?

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

A manufacturing base that keeps the full production lifecycle in house, from design and laser cutting through welding, CNC machining and painting, coordinated by a proprietary Manufacturing Execution System ("MES").

Ongoing work with integration partner Mino, supplying fixtures, robotic bases and structural assemblies for automation projects that include body-in-white ("BIW") production systems.

A feasibility study, supported by an independent advisor, evaluating expansion into AI infrastructure and robotics components, with findings expected from October 2026 through March 2027 and a Board decision to follow.

An M&A program targeting AI-powered software, enterprise SaaS and digital supply chain businesses, with a target shortlist, preliminary due diligence underway and a Board-approved diligence budget.

WHY THIS MOMENT MATTERS

Automakers and industrial manufacturers are putting more intelligence into how they build things: machine vision to inspect parts, robotics to move and weld them, and software to schedule and trace every step. Management believes this shift raises the value of suppliers that pair precision hardware with digital control, and that Jingdiao is built along those lines.

The same forces are creating demand for precisely machined, large-format and structural components in AI infrastructure and robotics. That is the opportunity the Company is now studying.

A FOUNDATION TEN YEARS IN THE MAKING

Jingdiao was founded in May 2016 and performs the production lifecycle in house: design, high-power laser cutting, welding, large-scale CNC machining and environmental painting. Its facility includes 20,000-watt laser cutting systems and CNC machining capacity up to 8 meters in length. Based on management's knowledge of the Guangdong market, the Company believes relatively few regional producers are equipped to handle components of this size and complexity.

Jingdiao's self-developed MES ties production planning, workflow, quality control and manufacturing operations together with real-time visibility. For customers, management believes that means more traceability and consistency on complex projects. For shareholders, it means the Company's operating know-how is captured in a system, not only in people.

Through its collaboration with Mino, an international provider of intelligent manufacturing and industrial automation solutions, Jingdiao supplies high-precision fixtures, robotic bases, structural assemblies and machined components for automotive automation systems, including BIW welding and assembly. BIW is the stage where a vehicle's steel structure is first assembled and welded, so tolerances matter. As stated in the Company's September 1, 2026 release, these systems support production environments serving leading automakers. The automaker names in that release identify end-use environments and do not imply contracts, endorsements or partnerships with Ladybug unless separately disclosed.

Jingdiao is also working beyond the automotive sector. It has developed AI-powered visual inspection equipment for the packaging and printing industry, and it operates a digital platform, the Smart Supply Chain Hub, designed to bring pricing transparency and shorter lead times to custom, non-standard parts.

THE NEXT STEP UNDER EVALUATION: AI INFRASTRUCTURE AND ROBOTICS

As announced on October 12, 2026, Ladybug has commissioned a feasibility study with the independent advisory firm it engaged for its M&A program. The study will weigh market and customer requirements, technical fit, capacity and regional economics (including North America and Southeast Asia), trade and export-control considerations, capital needs, digital integration through the MES and Smart Supply Chain Hub, and permitting and timelines.

Management and the advisor expect to prepare findings from October 2026 through March 2027. The Board will then decide whether to proceed, modify the scope or not proceed. The Company has been clear that the study is an evaluation, not a decision, and that nothing in it is a commitment to build, acquire or lease a facility. During fiscal Q4 2026 and Q1 2027, the roadmap also calls for the Company to begin technical qualification work and customer discussions for precision parts, including AI data center components and industrial robotics parts. These activities are at an early stage.

GROWING THROUGH ACQUISITION, WITH DISCIPLINE

On September 9, 2026, Ladybug announced that it had formally initiated a strategic acquisition search across artificial intelligence, enterprise software-as-a-service and specialized digital supply chain businesses, had identified a shortlist of prospective targets, and had begun preliminary due diligence. Management's evaluation criteria include high-margin recurring revenue, proprietary AI and workflow infrastructure, institutional distribution footprint and integrated supply chain capabilities.

In its September 23, 2026 update, the Company reported that it had narrowed its target list, that the Board had approved a dedicated diligence budget and internal resources, and that it had engaged an independent third-party advisory firm for transaction structuring, due diligence and integration planning. The Company also reported preliminary discussions with several private investment firms about potential long-term financing arrangements, and noted that no term sheets, definitive agreements or financing commitments had been entered into at that time. There can be no assurance that these evaluations or discussions will result in a letter of intent, a definitive agreement, a financing or a completed transaction.

Management believes that adding recurring-revenue software and digital supply chain capabilities to Jingdiao's manufacturing and Mino relationship could create operating and financial synergies over time.

WHAT THIS MEANS FOR SHAREHOLDERS

A path to more than one engine of growth. Management believes pairing precision manufacturing with recurring-revenue software and new industrial markets could, over time, diversify revenue beyond automotive programs.

Decisions tied to evidence. Each major step has a gate: study findings, a Board decision and diligence outcomes. The Company intends to commit capital to new capacity or acquisitions only after those reviews.

A story that can be checked. The strategy rests on facts the Company has already disclosed, and the Company intends to report material developments through its official channels as they occur.

Candor about the risks. These initiatives are early stage. Some may require financing, which could be dilutive, and there is no assurance that any of them will be completed or will produce the results management hopes for.

“Our customers ask for precision, speed and traceability, and we have spent ten years building the people, equipment and software to deliver all three,” said Shicai Li, CEO of the Manufacturing Division. “The question in front of us now is where that foundation can take us next. We are asking it carefully, with an independent advisor and Board oversight, and we will share what we learn with our shareholders.”

LOOKING AHEAD

Ladybug intends to provide additional updates as material developments occur and appropriate disclosure milestones are reached.

Related announcements are available through NewMediaWire, and the Company's current disclosure is available at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/LBRG/overview:

September 1, 2026: Ladybug Resource Group Expands Global Automotive Manufacturing Footprint Through Jingdiao's Strategic Collaboration With Mino

September 9, 2026: Ladybug Resource Group Initiates Strategic M&A Program Targeting AI-Powered Software Platforms; Identifies Target Shortlist and Commences Due Diligence

September 23, 2026: Ladybug Resource Group Provides Update on Strategic M&A Program

September 30, 2026: Ladybug Resource Group Outlines Strategic Roadmap and Key Milestones for Fiscal Q4 2026 Through Q4 2027

October 12, 2026: Ladybug Resource Group Provides Details on Feasibility Study Evaluating Expansion Into AI Infrastructure and Robotics Manufacturing

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ABOUT LADYBUG RESOURCE GROUP, INC.

Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. (OTC: LBRG) is a company focused on advanced manufacturing and industrial AI. Through its operating subsidiary, Guangzhou Jingdiao Automotive Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd., it provides precision manufacturing and digitally managed supply chain solutions to the global automotive and precision engineering industries. The Company's strategy includes evaluating expansion into AI infrastructure and robotics components and pursuing acquisitions in AI-enabled software, enterprise SaaS and digital supply chain technologies.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include references to the Company's strategy, the feasibility study and its timing and outcome, expansion into AI infrastructure and robotics, technical qualification and customer discussions, the M&A program and potential financing, and the expected benefits of these initiatives. They are identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "could" and similar expressions, and reflect management's current expectations, which may change.

Actual results may differ materially. Factors include: the outcome of the feasibility study and the Board's decisions; the Company's ability to identify, negotiate, finance, complete and integrate acquisitions; the availability and terms of financing, which may be dilutive to existing shareholders; customer qualification, demand and concentration; reliance on collaborations such as the one with Mino; competition and technological change; permitting, construction and capacity risks; supply chain, trade, tariff and export-control conditions; and risks of operating in the People's Republic of China, including regulatory, political, economic and currency-conversion risks. No definitive agreements, term sheets or financing commitments should be assumed, and nothing in this release is a commitment to build, acquire, lease or complete any transaction.

Ladybug is not an SEC-reporting company. It furnishes information through the alternative reporting standards of OTC Markets, and the financial information it provides is unaudited. Shares quoted on the OTC markets may have limited liquidity and may be subject to additional market risks. Shareholders and prospective investors should review the Company's disclosure at www.otcmarkets.com. This release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

MEDIA AND INVESTOR RELATIONS

Warren Booth

Ladybug Resource Group, Inc.

1408 S. Denver Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74119

Phone: +1 918-727-7137 | Email: info@ladybuglbrg.com

Website: www.ladybuglbrg.com | OTC Trading Symbol: LBRG

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Ladybug Resource Group