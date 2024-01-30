EQS-News: KYN Capital Group Announces Koinfold 2.0 is Now Available on the iOS Store

|
30.01.2024
KYN Capital Group Announces Koinfold 2.0 is Now Available on the iOS Store
KYN Capital Group, Inc
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA - (NewMediaWire) - January 30, 2024 - KYN Capital Group (OTC:KYNC) is pleased to announce a new upgraded version for Koinfold 2.0. has been approved and released on the iOS store.
Download Koinfold 2.0 on iOS and Google Play Store Today
Check out the New Features:
New marketing initiatives include growing all our social media Platforms:
“Our Koinfold 2.0 iOS and Google Play versions have been over 2 years in development. We are so proud of our management and development teams that have accomplished this great task under the strict review and approval process on both platforms. We are excited to announce many additional features in the upcoming months and to start the marketing of Koinfold and continue to build our community. This puts Koinfold on track to significant revenue for the company,” stated Rick Wilson, CEO.
Follow KYN Capital Group, Inc. (KYNC) on Twitter and Instagram
https://www.twitter.com/koinfold
https://www.instagram.com/kyncapital/
Check out the new KYNC Website @ https://kyncap.com
About KYN Capital Group, Inc. (KYNC)
KYN Capital Group, Inc. (KYNC), a Nevada Corporation, is a leading holding company dedicated to being at the vanguard of its industry working on acquisitions in the entertainment, blockchain, cryptocurrency and touchless payment verticals. KYNC leverages the expertise of its highly skilled team & developers to create a cohesive force in formulating market and business strategies, ensuring that they remain ahead of the curve to carry the company forward in the marketplace.
Safe Harbor Statement:
Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.
