KSB Aktie [Valor: 338492 / ISIN: DE0006292030]
06.12.2023 13:54:11

EQS-News: KSB: KSB share moves up to the SDAX

KSB
249.98 CHF -28.32%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: KSB SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
KSB: KSB share moves up to the SDAX

06.12.2023 / 13:54 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

KSB share moves up to the SDAX

 

 

FRANKENTHAL: The preference share of the Frankenthal-based pump and valve manufacturer will be included in the German share index SDAX from 18 December 2023. The decisive criterion for promotion is the market capitalisation of KSB's freely tradable preference shares. In total, the market capitalisation of all preference and ordinary shares now amounts to around one billion euros.

 

Dr Stephan Timmermann, CEO, is delighted: "The inclusion in the SDAX reflects KSB's outstanding development. It will undoubtedly further strengthen the company's brand, visibility and positioning in the market environment."

 

Around 20 per cent of the preference shares are held by the KSB Foundation via Johannes und Jacob Klein GmbH. The remaining preference shares have been traded on the stock exchange since 1895. The price of KSB preference shares has almost tripled in the last three years.

 

The German share index for so-called small caps comprises the 70 largest companies below the MDAX stocks in terms of market capitalisation and stock exchange turnover. The companies listed in the SDAX are representative of the traditional sectors in Germany.

 

 

KSB is a leading international manufacturer of pumps and valves. The Frankenthal-based Group has a presence on five continents with its own sales and marketing organisations, manufacturing facilities and service operations. With a workforce of around 15,700, the KSB Group generated sales revenue of € 2.6 billion in 2022.


06.12.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: KSB SE & Co. KGaA
Johann-Klein-Strasse 9
67227 Frankenthal
Germany
Phone: +49 6233 86-2020
Fax: +49 6233 86-3435
Internet: www.ksb.com
ISIN: DE0006292030
WKN: 629203
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1790835

 
End of News EQS News Service

1790835  06.12.2023 CET/CEST

