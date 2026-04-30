EQS-News: Knorr-Bremse Raises Dividend by 9% and Elects Supervisory Board Again as Scheduled

EQS-News: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend

Knorr-Bremse Raises Dividend by 9% and Elects Supervisory Board Again as Scheduled



30.04.2026 / 15:38 CET/CEST

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Knorr-Bremse Raises Dividend by 9% and Elects Supervisory Board Again as Scheduled

Annual General Meeting resolves dividend increase: distribution up 9% to € 1.90 per share

Shareholder representatives on the Supervisory Board elected again as scheduled

Digitalization expert Dr. Christian Schlögel elected to the Supervisory Board to succeed Dr. Sigrid Nikutta



Munich, April 30, 2026 – The shareholders of Knorr-Bremse AG approved a dividend increase of around 9% year-on-year at the Annual General Meeting. For the 2025 fiscal year a dividend of € 1.90 (previous year: € 1.75 EUR) will be paid for each share with dividend rights (161,200,000 shares), giving a total distribution of € 306.3 million. The company is thus continuing its consistent dividend policy and allowing shareholders to benefit substantially from the company’s success once again.

The next item on the agenda was the election of the shareholder representatives on the Supervisory Board again as scheduled. The employee representatives had already been elected in mid-April. Five of the six shareholder representatives again stood for election and were re-elected by the Annual General Meeting. Dr. Reinhard Ploss, Stephan Sturm, Kathrin Dahnke, Dr. Stefan Sommer, and Julia Thiele-Schürhoff were re-elected to their positions, and immediately after the Annual General Meeting the Supervisory Board confirmed Dr. Ploss as Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

Dr. Sigrid Nikutta, who had been a member of the Supervisory Board since 2022, decided not to stand for re-election. The shareholders elected Dr. Christian Schlögel as her successor. A recognized digitalization expert, he brings many years of leadership experience in international technology and industrial companies and will strengthen the Supervisory Board, particularly with his expertise in digital transformation, software, and artificial intelligence.

The Annual General Meeting was again held virtually. A total of 89.9% of the share capital of Knorr-Bremse was represented at the Annual General Meeting.

A recording of the speeches given by the Chairman of the Supervisory Board and the members of the Executive Board, and the detailed results of the votes on the individual agenda items at the meeting are available at www.ir.knorr-bremse.com.

Media contact:

Claudia Züchner | Spokeswoman, Financial Communications | Knorr-Bremse AG

T +49 89 3547 2582; E claudia.zuechner@knorr-bremse.com

Investor Relations contact:

Andreas Spitzauer | Head of Investor Relations | Knorr-Bremse AG

T +49 89 3547 0593; E andreas.spitzauer@knorr-bremse.com

About Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse (ISIN: DE000KBX1006, ticker symbol: KBX) is the global market and technology leader for braking systems and a leading supplier of other innovative solutions for the rail and commercial vehicle industry. Knorr-Bremse’s products make a decisive contribution to greater safety and energy efficiency on rail tracks and roads around the world. Approximately 30,000 employees at over 100 locations in 30 countries develop and produce innovative solutions and services that meet the highest technological standards. In 2025, Knorr-Bremse’s two divisions together generated revenues of approximately € 7.8 billion. For more than 120 years, the Company has been at the cutting edge of its industries, driving innovation in mobility and transportation technologies with a leading edge in connected system solutions. Knorr-Bremse is one of Germany’s most successful industrial companies and profits from the key global megatrends: urbanization, sustainability, digitalization, and mobility.

Disclaimer

This publication has been independently prepared by Knorr-Bremse AG. It may contain forward-looking statements which address key issues such as strategy, future financial results, events, competitive positions, and product developments. These forward-looking statements – like any business activity in a global environment – are always associated with uncertainty. They are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, those described in Knorr-Bremse’s disclosures. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or should assumptions prove incorrect, the actual results, performances, or achievements of Knorr-Bremse may vary materially from those described in the relevant forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “expect,” “want,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate,” “will,” “project” or words of similar meaning. Knorr-Bremse does not intend, nor does it assume any obligation, to update or revise its forward-looking statements regularly in light of developments which differ from those anticipated.

This publication may include supplemental financial measures – not clearly defined in the applicable financial reporting framework – that are or may be alternative performance measures (non-GAAP measures). Knorr-Bremse’s financial position, financial performance, and cash flows should not be assessed solely on the basis of these alternative supplemental financial measures. Under no circumstances do they replace the performance indicators presented in the consolidated financial statements and calculated in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework. The calculation by other companies that report or describe similarly titled alternative performance measures may vary despite the use of the same or similar terminology.