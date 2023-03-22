SMI 10'793 1.4%  SPI 14'117 1.2%  Dow 32'561 1.0%  DAX 15'195 1.8%  Euro 0.9939 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'182 1.5%  Gold 1'939 -0.1%  Bitcoin 26'111 0.6%  Dollar 0.9234 0.1%  Öl 74.9 -0.3% 
22.03.2023 08:00:21

EQS-News: KATEK SE: KATEK signs framework agreement for more than one million ghostONE wallboxes and aims to become European market leader for wallboxes

KATEK
15.20 EUR 7.80%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: KATEK SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
KATEK SE: KATEK signs framework agreement for more than one million ghostONE wallboxes and aims to become European market leader for wallboxes

22.03.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KATEK signs framework agreement for more than one million ghostONE wallboxes and aims to become European market leader for wallboxes

The electronics company has already received its third major order for ghostONE - and is setting ambitious goals for the mobility revolution.

Munich, March 22nd, 2023 - KATEK is getting off to a flying start with the highly intelligent and fully networked wallbox ghostONE: The new white-label wallbox was only released for sale at the end of 2022, and the electronics company is already completing its third order for it. The new framework agreement with a European automobile manufacturer was concluded with the 100% KATEK subsidiary eSystems MTG GmbH, covers a period of 5 years and has a call volume of over one million ghostONE wall boxes.

We see great potential for the ghostONE on the European volume market for wall boxes. According to current market forecasts, the private and semi-public sector will reach an installed base of 65 million boxes by 2035, explains Rainer Koppitz, CEO of KATEK SE. "The ghostONE serves the segment for highly intelligent, fully networked wall boxes and we have the clear goal of becoming the market leader at least in Europe. The sales successes immediately after the start of sales make me very confident.

With ghostONE, KATEK supplies a state-of-the-art wall box that offers complete networking via Ethernet, LTE, WiFi, EEBUS, MODBUS/TCP, OCPP and ISO15118. The 22kW charging solution is compatible with almost all electric and hybrid models and, with the integrated load management, can give priority to existing photovoltaic PV self-power. In the private smart home environment, ghostONE communicates via the EEBUS communication standard with the energy management system, which can be connected to a PV system, heat pumps or battery storage systems. The e-car receives an incentive table from the ghostONE and can use it to calculate the dynamic charging plan. Grid-friendly charging to adapt to the utilization of the power grid and flexible charging tariffs are also possible. Communication takes place via ISO 15118. The standard also enables electric cars and charging stations to recognize each other and exchange information. In the public area, such as public charging stations, authorization can be carried out via Plug'n'Charge. In addition, the design of the white label product can be completely adapted to the customer's brand identity. With the ghostONE, KATEK is targeting car manufacturers, energy suppliers, wall box manufacturers, charge point operators, municipal utilities, network operators and electrical wholesalers.

"E-mobility will experience strong growth. Germany alone has a target for 15 million electric vehicles by 2030. This urgently requires intelligent charging solutions like ghostONE to make optimal use of the power grid. With ghostONE, we offer a solution that is characterized by maximum flexibility and networking," says Jochen Paukert, Managing Director of eSystems MTG GmbH.

The ghostONE was developed by eSystems and will be manufactured at KATEK's sites in the Czech Republic and Leipzig. Production of the current project is expected to take place entirely at the Leipzig plant. The KATEK Group covers all steps from development to rapid prototyping, material management, production, test engineering, final assembly, logistics and aftersales. Jochen Paukert: "The 'one-stop-shop philosophy' is a huge advantage, as the ghostONE customer has only one contact person and we can already take into account during the design of the wallbox which components are likely to be available in the next few years at the required quality, at the best prices and how the wallbox can be manufactured in a highly automated way."

Contact
KATEK Investor Relations
Ramona Kasper
Group Head Marketing & Communications
ir@katek-group.com
+ 49 160 970 88 676

About KATEK

KATEK Group, headquartered in Munich, is one of the fastest growing electronics companies in Europe and aims to make a decisive contribution to the "electronification of the world". KATEK is an end-to-end service provider for high-value electronics. The range of services covers the entire product life cycle. From the development of software and hardware, through rapid prototyping of electronic assemblies and production, to subsequent support of the process at the customer's premises, including logistics, after-sales and service activities.

3,100 employees at locations in Germany, Eastern Europe, North America and Asia produce the megatrends of the future. With its local-to-local approach, KATEK ensures proximity to the customer and at the same time paves the way to the global market. Market leaders from the fastest-growing industries - from electromobility to renewable energies to medical technology - rely on this strategy.

CEO & Co-Founder is Rainer Koppitz and CFO is Dr. Johannes Fues. For more information about KATEK, please visit https://katek-group.com.

About eSystems

eSystems MTG GmbH develops and manufactures technologically leading AC charging solutions for intelligent and networked charging of electric cars. Core products are mobile and fixed AC charging systems, as well as modular system solutions for connection to smart homes and integration into the smart grid. The technologies of eSystems MTG enable grid- and user-friendly charging. eSystems is a certified automotive supplier. Its customers include well-known automotive manufacturers. The company is part of the listed electronics service provider KATEK Group.

Statements contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as may, will, should, plans, expects, anticipates, estimates, believes, intends, has in mind, targets or their negative form or equivalent variations and comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of utilization, performance or achievements of the Group or the industries in which it operates to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Group will not update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 


22.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: KATEK SE
Promenadeplatz 12
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.katek-group.com
ISIN: DE000A2TSQH7
WKN: A2TSQH
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1587223

 
End of News EQS News Service

1587223  22.03.2023 CET/CEST

