EQS-News: Kapsch TrafficCom – Result for the 2025/26 financial year (subject to audit).

EQS-News: Kapsch TrafficCom AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

Kapsch TrafficCom – Result for the 2025/26 financial year (subject to audit).



17.06.2026 / 07:15 CET/CEST

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Kapsch TrafficCom – Result for the 2025/26 financial year (subject to audit).

Highlights.

Business performance fell short of initial expectations.

Revenues declined to EUR 431 million.

EBIT reached EUR 8 million due to the positive one-time effect from Germany.

Alignment of the cost base with the lower revenue level well underway.

Outlook for 2026/27 financial year: Revenue and EBIT expected to exceed 2025/26 levels.

Unless otherwise stated, all figures are in EUR million. 2025/26 Revenues 430.6 EBIT 7.6 EBIT margin 1.8%

The information provided here has not yet been audited; changes are possible.

Vienna, June 17, 2026 – Kapsch TrafficCom’s business performance in financial year 2025/26 fell short of initial expectations, in line with the guidance issued on February 16, 2026, although the final month, March 2026, showed positive results. Consequently, the financial year was primarily marked by internal cost adjustments and an increased focus on new business. Strategically and in terms of projects, Kapsch TrafficCom was able to look ahead and further strengthen its market position.

A decline in revenues had already been anticipated due to the cancellation of two major operation projects; however, the tolling market also showed an unexpectedly severe weakness. In addition, there were customer-related delays in starts and executions of projects, and Kapsch TrafficCom did not win all of the projects it had expected. However, the strong order intake despite the difficult market situation will only become apparent in the coming years.

Earnings Performance.

As previously announced on June 10, 2026, revenue for the past financial year reached EUR 431 million. While this was slightly above the February guidance, it was below the prior-year figure of EUR 530 million. This primarily reflects the discontinuation of two operation projects, which reduced revenue by approximately EUR 80 million: In the South African province of Gauteng, the operation of the tolling system was terminated at the end of March 2025, and in Belarus, Kapsch TrafficCom had sold its majority stake in the company that continues to operate the nationwide tolling system as of January 2025.

In addition, customer-related project delays and weakness in the global tolling market were noted, preventing the revenue shortfall from being offset. Furthermore, Kapsch TrafficCom was unable to secure all planned projects.

On the cost side, Kapsch TrafficCom was efficient but had been structured for the higher revenue level originally anticipated. The adjustments to the lower level, which were initiated immediately, are well underway, and it is expected that they will already take effect in the current financial year. The expenses associated with these measures are largely included in the reporting period. The settlement reached with the Federal Republic of Germany in the first quarter of the reporting period had a positive impact, contributing EUR 23 million to earnings. In addition, Kapsch TrafficCom continues to participate financially in the success of the deconsolidated company in Belarus. In North America, the turnaround was confirmed in the past financial year, as evidenced by increased earnings contributions as well as new orders in the region. On this basis, the Kapsch TrafficCom Group’s EBIT for the 2025/26 financial year reached EUR 8 million.

Segments.

The significant effects described from the discontinuation of the projects and the compensation from Germany are reflected in the tolling segment in the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, Africa). Furthermore, the tolling segment in particular was characterized by a weak market worldwide. This segment’s contribution to total revenue therefore declined to 69% during the reporting period, while the traffic management segment contributed 31%. Revenues in the tolling segment declined significantly to EUR 295 million, with EBIT reaching EUR 10 million. In the traffic management segment, revenues declined only slightly to EUR 135 million, with EBIT amounting to EUR -3 million.

From a regional perspective, Kapsch TrafficCom reported declines in revenues across all reporting regions – partly due to currency fluctuations, particularly involving the U.S. Dollar – although these declines were most pronounced in the EMEA region.

Existing implementation and operation projects performed well, and customer-related project delays are expected to be made up for in the current financial year. In addition, Kapsch TrafficCom secured a number of encouraging new orders during the reporting period. Order intake reached approximately EUR 496 million during the reporting period, and the order backlog stood at a very high EUR 1.3 billion at year-end.

Outlook.

For the 2026/27 financial year, Kapsch TrafficCom expects the market environment to remain challenging. From today’s perspective, management expects revenue and EBIT to exceed the previous year’s figures.

The key financial figures for 2025/26 will be available today, expectedly starting at 7:35 a.m. (CEST), at www.kapsch.net/ir. The Group Report and Annual Financial Report for 2025/26, as well as additional materials regarding the results, will be published on July 29, 2026.

Kapsch TrafficCom is a globally renowned provider of transportation solutions for sustainable mobility with successful projects in more than 50 countries. Innovative solutions in the areas of tolling and traffic management contribute to a healthier world without congestion.

With one-stop-shop solutions, the company covers the entire customer value chain, from components and design to the implementation and operation of systems.

Kapsch TrafficCom, headquartered in Vienna, has subsidiaries and branches in more than 25 countries and is listed in the Prime Market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: KTCG). In its 2025/26 financial year, about 2,700 employees generated revenues of EUR 431 million.

Press contact:



Sandra Bijelic

Head of Corporate Communications

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Am Europlatz 2

1120 Vienna, Austria

T +43 50 811 1720

sandra.bijelic@kapsch.net Investor contact:



Doris Gstatter

Investor Relations Officer

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Am Europlatz 2

1120 Vienna, Austria

T +43 50 811 1122

IR.kapschtraffic@kapsch. net

