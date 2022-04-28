EQS-News: Kapsch TrafficCom AG: 75% Reduced Travel Time: New Colombia Traffic Management System Strengthens Regional Economy

EQS-News: Kapsch TrafficCom AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Kapsch TrafficCom AG: 75% Reduced Travel Time: New Colombia Traffic Management System Strengthens Regional Economy



28.04.2022 / 08:50

75% Reduced Travel Time: New Colombia Traffic Management System Strengthens Regional Economy

- Intelligent Transport System increases throughput, reduces travel times by almost 75%

- Safer traffic for individuals and better mobility for businesses in Antioquia region

Vienna/Bogotá, April 28, 2022 - Within just a few months the highways and tunnels of the Vias del Nus concession have registered over 300,000 vehicles.

Stretching over 157 kilometers, the Vias del Nus highway network connects Colombia's second largest city Medellin and its 2.5 million inhabitants with the eastern parts of the Antioquia region. The intelligent transportation system used by the concession provides safety and improved mobility for road users. This also helps the tourism, agricultural and transportation sectors of the surrounding municipalities, as the roadway connects the region to more populated areas of the country.

"From December 4 to date, the operation has been impeccable. More than 300,000 vehicles have passed through and there have been no incidents, with the exception of a couple of stranded vehicles that have been attended to immediately, so we are very satisfied," says Ricardo López Lombana, General Manager of Vinus.

It is estimated that vehicle circulation through the concession's La Quiebra tunnels has increased by 60% since the system was implemented, positively impacting the region's economy.

"Tourist traffic to previously difficult-to-reach municipalities has skyrocketed. What used to be a three-hour drive from Medellin can now be reached within 40 to 50 minutes, increasing competitivity and attracting new investors to the region," continues the Vinus manager.

Olga Villegas, Vice President of Kapsch TrafficCom for Colombia and the entire Andean Region, adds: "We at Kapsch TrafficCom are proud to provide reliable and safe technological solutions in such a strategic project that improves the country's transportation network. Our DYNAC solution guarantees the high level of security required by this important road corridor that is frequented by thousands of vehicles every day."

The La Quiebra tunnels, 4.3 kilometers each, are the first tunnels in Latin America to be equipped with the high performance software suite DYNAC, developed and implemented by Kapsch TrafficCom. DYNAC integrates three systems that are usually found separately: a SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) system for control of electromechanical elements, an incident management system and a system for ATMS (Advanced Traffic Management System) management. In its modern control center, the system manages and monitors traffic, responding to any incident quickly and efficiently to prevent congestion.



Kapsch TrafficCom is a globally renowned provider of transportation solutions for sustainable mobility. Innovative solutions in the application fields of tolling, tolling services, traffic management and demand management contribute to a healthy world without congestion.

Kapsch has brought projects to fruition in more than 50 countries around the globe. With one-stop solutions, the company covers the entire value chain of customers, from components to design and implementation to the operation of systems.

As part of the Kapsch Group and headquartered in Vienna, Kapsch TrafficCom has subsidiaries and branches in more than 25 countries. It has been listed in the Prime Market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange since 2007 (ticker symbol: KTCG). In its 2020/21 financial year, around 4,660 employees generated revenues of about EUR 500 million.

