EQS-News: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Bert Meerstadt appointed Chairman of Supervisory Board

IVU Traffic Aktie [Valor: 1099895 / ISIN: DE0007448508]
30.05.2024 14:43:45

IVU Traffic
15.01 CHF 1.84%
EQS-News: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Scientific publication
IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Bert Meerstadt appointed Chairman of Supervisory Board

30.05.2024 / 14:43 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

At yesterday's Annual General Meeting, the Supervisory Board of IVU Traffic Technologies AG was re-elected: Bert Meerstadt will take over as Chairman and succeed Prof Dr Herbert Sonntag.

Please find more information in our latest press release.

30.05.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88
12161 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 85906-0
Fax: +49 (0)30 85906-111
E-mail: kontakt@ivu.de
Internet: www.ivu.de
ISIN: DE0007448508
WKN: 744850
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1914753

 
End of News EQS News Service

1914753  30.05.2024 CET/CEST

