EQS-News: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Bert Meerstadt appointed Chairman of Supervisory Board
|
EQS-News: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Bert Meerstadt appointed Chairman of Supervisory Board
30.05.2024 / 14:43 CET/CEST
At yesterday's Annual General Meeting, the Supervisory Board of IVU Traffic Technologies AG was re-elected: Bert Meerstadt will take over as Chairman and succeed Prof Dr Herbert Sonntag.
