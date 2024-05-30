EQS-News: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Bert Meerstadt appointed Chairman of Supervisory Board

EQS-News: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Scientific publication

IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Bert Meerstadt appointed Chairman of Supervisory Board



At yesterday's Annual General Meeting, the Supervisory Board of IVU Traffic Technologies AG was re-elected: Bert Meerstadt will take over as Chairman and succeed Prof Dr Herbert Sonntag. Please find more information in our latest press release

