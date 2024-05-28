Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’920 -0.3%  SPI 15’929 -0.3%  Dow 39’070 0.0%  DAX 18’771 0.0%  Euro 0.9910 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’051 -0.2%  Gold 2’345 -0.2%  Bitcoin 62’362 -1.6%  Dollar 0.9105 -0.4%  Öl 83.3 0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842ABB1222171Zurich Insurance1107539DocMorris4261528Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278Lonza1384101Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
Fraport-Aktie fester: Fraport bei internationalen Ausbauprojekten im Plan
Minuszeichen in Zürich: So entwickelt sich der SMI mittags
Freundlicher Handel in Frankfurt: DAX mit Gewinnen
Pluszeichen in Wien: ATX am Mittag im Aufwind
Schwacher Handel: LUS-DAX gibt mittags nach
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

IVU Traffic Aktie [Valor: 1099895 / ISIN: DE0007448508]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.05.2024 12:32:16

EQS-News: IVU Quarterly Report Q1-2024

finanzen.net zero IVU Traffic-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

IVU Traffic
15.01 CHF 1.84%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
IVU Quarterly Report Q1-2024

28.05.2024 / 12:32 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

After a extremely successful previous year 2023, IVU has made a good start to the new financial year. Revenue increased by 18% year-on-year to €26,829 thousand in the first quarter of 2024 (2023: €22,732 thousand). Gross profit increased by 11% to €22,008 thousand (2023: €19,866 thousand).
The operating profit (EBIT) is slightly up on the previous year at €-148 thousand (2023: €-415 thousand) and corresponds to IVU's typical seasonal business performance.

Please find the full report here.

28.05.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88
12161 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 85906-0
Fax: +49 (0)30 85906-111
E-mail: kontakt@ivu.de
Internet: www.ivu.de
ISIN: DE0007448508
WKN: 744850
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1912791

 
End of News EQS News Service

1912791  28.05.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1912791&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu IVU Traffic AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu IVU Traffic AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Pharma-Aktien: Welche sind interessant? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über abgestürzte Blue Chip-Aktien:

🔎 Boing
🔎 Starbucks
🔎 McDonald
🔎 Intel
🔎 Nike

Wie lässt sich die Krise bei Boeing bewältigen und sollte man jetzt bei Nike investieren?

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Abgestürzte Blue Chips – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09:54 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Swiss Life, Swisscom, UBS
09:25 SMI schnuppert wieder an 12.000er-Marke
09:19 Marktüberblick: Autowerte gesucht
06:19 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Etwas fester zum Wochenstart
27.05.24 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: „PCE-Daten“ im Fokus – Geldpolitik bleibt bestimmende Thematik
27.05.24 Rückversicherer – Die Versicherer von Versicherungen
24.05.24 Webinar: The role of sustainable investing in tomorrow’s market
23.05.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf L"Oreal SA, AXA SA, Alcon Inc, Eli Lilly & Co
23.05.24 Abgestürzte Blue Chips – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’449.52 19.61 ASSM8U
Short 12’692.16 13.91 7CSSMU
Short 13’197.17 8.76 2MSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’914.39 28.05.2024 12:32:30
Long 11’480.00 19.74
Long 11’190.68 13.44 UBSY9U
Long 10’730.18 8.93 SSRMOU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie im Plus: Ermotti-Nachfolge soll bei UBS offenbar intern geklärt werden
Christian Dagg warnt Krypto-Anleger: Bitcoin nur reine Kursfantasie
MSCI World-Index im Fokus: MicroStrategy kurz vor Aufnahme
NVIDIA-CEO Jensen Huang: So viel verdiente er dank des KI-Booms im letzten Jahr
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger reagiert am Mittag positiv
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
GameStop-Aktie klettert weiter nach Aktienverkauf im dreistelligen Millionenwert - Auch weitere Meme-Aktien im Aufwind
Bitcoin im Rentenfonds: US-Bundesstaat investiert Millionen in Bitcoin-ETFs
El Salvadors Bitcoin-Bestände: Neue Tracking-Seite bietet Live-Einblick
ETH-Wale erhöhen ihre Bestände: Ein Anzeichen für wachsendes Vertrauen in Ethereum?

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit