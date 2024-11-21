EQS-News: IVU AG publishes Quarterly Report Q3-2024

EQS-News: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

IVU AG publishes Quarterly Report Q3-2024



Please find the full report IVU continues growth trajectory in fiscal 2024. Revenue increased in the first nine month in comparison to the same period of the previous year by 14% to €86,006 thousand (2023: €75,711 thousand) and the gross profit also increased by 14% to €73,134 thousand (2023: €63,938 thousand). The operating profit (EBIT) is significantly higher than in the same period of the previous year at €3,955 thousand (2023: €3,081 thousand).Please find the full report here

