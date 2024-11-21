|
21.11.2024 12:06:38
EQS-News: IVU AG publishes Quarterly Report Q3-2024
|
EQS-News: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures
IVU continues growth trajectory in fiscal 2024. Revenue increased in the first nine month in comparison to the same period of the previous year by 14% to €86,006 thousand (2023: €75,711 thousand) and the gross profit also increased by 14% to €73,134 thousand (2023: €63,938 thousand). The operating profit (EBIT) is significantly higher than in the same period of the previous year at €3,955 thousand (2023: €3,081 thousand).
Please find the full report here.
21.11.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IVU Traffic Technologies AG
|Bundesallee 88
|12161 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 85906-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 85906-111
|E-mail:
|kontakt@ivu.de
|Internet:
|www.ivu.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007448508
|WKN:
|744850
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2035801
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2035801 21.11.2024 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu IVU Traffic AG
|
12:06
|EQS-News: IVU AG veröffentlicht Quartalsmitteilung Q3-2024 (EQS Group)
|
12:06
|EQS-News: IVU AG publishes Quarterly Report Q3-2024 (EQS Group)
|
18.11.24
|EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
18.11.24
|EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
11.11.24
|EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
11.11.24
|EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
04.11.24
|EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
04.11.24
|EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
Analysen zu IVU Traffic AG
3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Allison Transmission, Ares Management & Cintas mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Allison Transmission
✅ Ares Management
✅ Cintas
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach NVIDIA-Zahlen: SMI stabil -- DAX wenig bewegt-- Asiens Börsen schliesslich mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert seitwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Donnerstag nahe der Nulllinie. Die asiatischen Börsen bewegten sich am mehrheitlich Donnerstag auf rotem Terrain.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}