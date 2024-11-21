Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
IVU Traffic Aktie [Valor: 1099895 / ISIN: DE0007448508]
21.11.2024 12:06:38

EQS-News: IVU AG publishes Quarterly Report Q3-2024

IVU Traffic
15.01 CHF 1.84%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

EQS-News: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
IVU AG publishes Quarterly Report Q3-2024

21.11.2024 / 12:06 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IVU continues growth trajectory in fiscal 2024. Revenue increased in the first nine month in comparison to the same period of the previous year by 14% to €86,006 thousand (2023: €75,711 thousand) and the gross profit also increased by 14% to €73,134 thousand (2023: €63,938 thousand). The operating profit (EBIT) is significantly higher than in the same period of the previous year at €3,955 thousand (2023: €3,081 thousand).

Please find the full report here.

21.11.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88
12161 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 85906-0
Fax: +49 (0)30 85906-111
E-mail: kontakt@ivu.de
Internet: www.ivu.de
ISIN: DE0007448508
WKN: 744850
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2035801

 
End of News EQS News Service

2035801  21.11.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2035801&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten