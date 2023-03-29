EQS-News: IONOS Group: successful financial year 2022 and positive outlook 2023

EQS-News: IONOS Group SE / Key word(s): Annual Results

IONOS Group: successful financial year 2022 and positive outlook 2023



First annual financial statements after IPO

Customers: + 110,000 to 6 million

Revenue: + 17.2% to EUR 1.293 billion

EBITDA: + 1.8% to EUR 320.4 million

Adjusted EBITDA: - 2.7% to EUR 345.6 million

Figure includes approx. EUR 31 million additional investment to raise brand awareness

Guidance 2023: revenue growth of 10%, adjusted EBITDA margin of at least 27%, and thus EBITDA increase of at least 10%

Karlsruhe / Berlin, March 29, 2023. Following its IPO in February, IONOS Group SE the leading European digitalisation partner for small and medium-sized businesses can look back on a successful financial year 2022. With its products in the business areas Web Presence & Productivity and Cloud Solutions, IONOS supports the digitalisation journey of its customers. IONOS holds leading market positions in the European core markets Germany, Spain, UK, France, and Poland.

IONOS revenue rose by 17.2% from EUR 1.103 billion to EUR 1.293 billion in the financial year 2022. Adjusted EBITDA[1] of EUR 345.6 million was down slightly, compared to EUR 355.2 million in the previous year. This year-on-year change was due in particular to a EUR 15.7 million hike in energy costs and a EUR 31.1 million rise in marketing expenses to further increase brand awareness. The number of customers was raised by 110,000 to 6 million.

The results of the past financial year confirm how sustainable and resilient our business model is. Around 80% of our revenue is generated by subscription contracts, says Achim Weiss, CEO of IONOS Group SE. Prior to the IPO, we issued guidance for 2022 which our figures now clearly confirm. IONOS is very well placed to achieve further growth.

Outlook 2023

For 2023, IONOS Group SE expects a year-on-year, currency-adjusted increase in revenue of approx. 10% to around EUR 1.4 billion. The adjusted EBITDA margin is likely to be at least 27% and adjusted EBITDA is thus expected to rise by at least 10%.



[1] Adjusted for investments in the expansion of the product portfolio, increased expenses for adjusted special items, in particular the replacement of United Internet Group systems as part of the establishment of the IONOS Group as an independent group, costs in connection with IPO preparations, and further special items, such as expenses in connection with employee stock ownership plans.

