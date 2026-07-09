ZEAL Network Aktie 50719609 / DE000ZEAL241
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09.07.2026 07:45:13
EQS-News: Invitation to the Conference Call of ZEAL Network SE - ZEAL Network SE to acquire SevenCanyon and enter the United Kingdom market
|
EQS-News: ZEAL Network SE
/ Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Invitation to the Conference Call of ZEAL Network SE
ZEAL Network is the market leader for online lotteries in Germany. With around 1.5 million active customers and approximately 300 employees at three locations, ZEAL combines sustainable growth with a clear focus on responsible gaming and innovative product development. Through its brands LOTTO24 and Tipp24, ZEAL enables participation in state-licensed lotteries and, through the consistent expansion of its own product categories such as social lotteries and virtual slot games, is evolving into a scalable technology platform for lotteries and gaming.
About SevenCanyon Ltd.
SevenCanyon Limited is a UK-based operator of prize draw offerings and runs several platforms, including 7days Performance, Redline Competitions and UK Carp Competitions. Through its digital prize draw formats, the company gives customers the opportunity to win high-value non-cash prizes such as cars, houses and lifestyle products. SevenCanyon has established product lines, strong customer acquisition capabilities and a profitable business model.
09.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ZEAL Network SE
|Strassenbahnring 11
|20251 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 8090360-42
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 822239-77
|E-mail:
|office@zealnetwork.de
|Internet:
|www.zealnetwork.de
|ISIN:
|DE000ZEAL241
|WKN:
|ZEAL24
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; BX
|EQS News ID:
|2363054
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2363054 09.07.2026 CET/CEST
Trading Signals: Gold: Kollektiver Irrtum?
Die Aussicht auf eine straffere US-Geldpolitik lastete in den vergangenen Monaten auf dem Goldpreis - sollte sich diese Perspektive als falsch erweisen, könnte das Edelmetall einen Rebound erleben.Weiterlesen!