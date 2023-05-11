EQS-News: InVision AG Publishes Consolidated Interim Statements for the First Quarter of 2023 with Revenue Growth of 5 Percent

EQS-News: InVision AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Rating

InVision AG Publishes Consolidated Interim Statements for the First Quarter of 2023 with Revenue Growth of 5 Percent



11.05.2023 / 09:02 CET/CEST

Düsseldorf (Germany), 11th May 2023 - InVision AG (ISIN: DE0005859698) today presented its consolidated interim statements for the first three months of the current fiscal year. Compared to the same period last year, the Companys total revenues for the first quarter of 2023 increased by 5 percent to EUR 3.749 million (3M 2022: Euro 3.580 million). EBIT (Earnings Before Interest and Taxes) was minus EUR 0.641 million, down 14 percent from the first quarter of 2022 (3M 2022: minus EUR 0.563 million). The EBIT margin was minus 17 percent (3M 2022: minus 16 percent).



Consolidated results decreased to minus EUR 0.864 million (3M 2022: minus EUR 0.758 million) and earnings per share declined to minus EUR 0.39 (3M 2022: minus EUR 0.34). The operating cash flow went down by 13 percent to EUR 1.772 million (3M 2022: EUR 2.046 million) and liquid funds grew by 26 percent to EUR 8.168 million as of 31 March 2023 (31 December 2022: EUR 6.489 million).



Equity capital decreased by 10 percent to EUR 7.142 million (31 December 2022: EUR 7.965 million). The balance sheet total increased by 15 percent and was at EUR 21.752 million as of 31 March 2023 (31 December 2022: EUR 18.918 million). As a result, the equity ratio was 33 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2023 (31 December 2022: 42 percent). Overall, this business development is in line with the expectations of the Company's Executive Board.



The Companys Consolidated Interim Statements for the first three months of the 2023 financial year are now available on the Companys website at: www.ivx.com/en/investors/financial-reports.



About InVision:

Since 1995, InVision has been helping its clients to increase their productivity and quality of work and reduce their costs. The InVision group incorporates the brands injixo, a cloud-based workforce management solution for contact centres, and The Call Center School, offering cloud-learning courses for contact centre professionals. InVision AG (IVX) is listed in the Prime Standard Segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Further information: www.ivx.com



Contact:

InVision AG

Investor Relations, Jutta Handlanger,

Speditionstraße 5, 40221 Düsseldorf (Germany),

