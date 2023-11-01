EQS-News: Investing made easy: SMARTBROKER+ launches ETF savings plan offer

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Top News
DKSH-Aktie springt an: DKSH-CEO sieht solide Wertsteigerung für Aktionäre durch Akquisitionen
Bayer-Aktie dennoch fester: Bayer muss dritte Glyphosat-Niederlage in Folge in den USA einstecken
Novartis-Aktie im Plus: Novartis erhält Zulassung der FDA für Cosentyx bei Patienten mit Hidradenitis suppurativa
Anleger in Frankfurt halten sich zurück: LUS-DAX präsentiert sich zum Handelsstart leichter
Gute Stimmung in Zürich: SLI legt zum Handelsstart zu
Smartbroker Aktie [Valor: 38397457 / ISIN: DE000A2GS609]
01.11.2023 09:30:03

Investing made easy: SMARTBROKER+ launches ETF savings plan offer

Smartbroker
23.31 CHF -4.66%
EQS-News: Smartbroker Holding AG / Key word(s): Product Launch/Miscellaneous
Investing made easy: SMARTBROKER+ launches ETF savings plan offer

01.11.2023 / 09:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Investing made easy: SMARTBROKER+ launches ETF savings plan offer

 

  • Around 1,000 commission-free ETF savings plans in conjunction with premium partners Xtrackers, Amundi and SPDR are now available on SMARTBROKER+
  • Also available are around 300 fee-based ETF savings plans from other providers
  • In addition, SMARTBROKER+ offers about 300 fee-based equity and 700 free mutual fund savings plans
  • International trading venues are now live, and international commissions have been noticeably reduced

 

Berlin, 1 November 2023

Several weeks after the initial go-live, SMARTBROKER+ extends its product range for the first time. With today’s launch of ETF savings plans, customers will benefit from a significantly expanded portfolio of free investment opportunities. Smartbroker Holding AG (ISIN: DE000A2GS609, FSE: SB1) and Smartbroker AG are working with well-known providers Xtrackers, Amundi and SPDR as premium partners for their saving plans.

Via SMARTBROKER+, investors can now choose between around 1,000 commission-free and 300 fee-based savings plans, the latter with an order fee amounting to only 0.2% of the invested amount, subject to a minimum 1 EUR per order. In addition, customers can choose from around 700 free mutual fund and 300 fee-based single-share savings plans, thus tripling the previous offer of single-share savings plans. Another advantage of the new offering is the lower minimum savings rate of just 25 EUR.

SMARTBROKER+: cost-efficient and international trading

An addition, a further important functionality is returning to SMARTBROKER+. As of today, SMARTBROKER+ offers trading on the most prominent international stock exchanges such as the USA, Canada and Great Britain. Order fees for these trading venues have been noticeably reduced. Prices are set at 4 EUR per order plus third-party costs - for example 0.01% for Canada (min. 25 CAD), 0.02% for the USA with a minimum of 8 USD, up to a maximum third-party cost of 0.06% of the order volume in Austria (min. 10 EUR).

Customer feedback will impact the shape of future product offerings

In order to further enhance customer choice, additional product extensions are currently being planned and will soon be added in the future. One special feature:  SMARTBROKER+ customers will get an active say in which additional ETFs, single-shares and funds will be included in the savings plan options through their feedback and requests.

"We are very pleased with the recent launch of SMARTBROKER+. Today witnesses the first step in the continuous expansion and improvement of our product offering. In addition to the international trading venues, the ETF savings plan offering is an enormously important component. ETF plans are simple, uncomplicated and, compared to an investment in an individual security, less risky; and therefore they are very popular, as the study by the Deutsches Aktieninstitut [1] shows," emphasizes Thomas Soltau, CEO of Smartbroker AG. In fact, more than 50 percent of German equity investors currently invest in ETFs or equity funds. “In addition, ETFs offer a good opportunity to save for the long term and thus provide for old age. That's why we are particularly proud to be able to offer such a wide selection," adds Soltau.

 

About Smartbroker Group: 

The Smartbroker Group operates SMARTBROKER+ – a next-generation broker that is the only provider in Germany to combine the extensive product range of classic brokers with the extremely favourable conditions of neobrokers. The Company's Transaction unit also includes the digital fund broker FondsDISCOUNT.de. At the same time, the Group operates four high-reach stock exchange portals through Its Media unit that provide private investors with capital market information (wallstreet-online.de, boersenNews.de, FinanzNachrichten.de and ARIVA.de). With several hundred million monthly page views, the Group is by far the largest publisher-independent financial portal operator in the German-speaking world and maintains the largest financial community.  
Press contact:
Felix Rentzsch
Head of Communications
Phone: +49 (0)176 4165 0721
Mail: f.rentzsch@smartbroker-holding.de
 

[1] Source: https://www.dai.de/fileadmin/user_upload/230117_Aktionaerszahlen_2022_Grafik_Aktionaere_in_Fonds_ETFs.jpg


01.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Smartbroker Holding AG
Ritterstraße 11
10969 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 20 456 500
Fax: +49 (0)30 20 456 500
E-mail: info@smartbroker-holding.de
Internet: www.smartbroker-holding.de
ISIN: DE000A2GS609
WKN: A2GS60
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1762165

 
End of News EQS News Service

1762165  01.11.2023 CET/CEST

