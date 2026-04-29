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Invech Holdings Aktie 44963020 / US46124F2092

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29.04.2026 14:34:02

EQS-News: Invech Holdings, Inc. Signs an LOI for 2 More Platforms

Invech Holdings
0.07 USD 8.17%
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EQS-News: Invech Holdings Inc. / Key word(s): Financial
Invech Holdings, Inc. Signs an LOI for 2 More Platforms

29.04.2026 / 14:34 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CHEYENNE WYOMING - April 29, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Invech Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: IVHI), a Nevada corporation headquartered in Wyoming, specializes in the development of Software as a Service (SaaS) and general applications, has recently signed a Letter of Intent to buy two platforms in the brokerage billing and Bridge space.

The company identified these platforms as vital to early revenue options. Currently these platforms operate under a business umbrella out of the United Kingdom with several contracts generating revenue. However, those contracts have expired and are up for renewal generating over $900,000 USD per year. Invech Holdings, Inc. has negotiated the purchase of these platforms as “Asset Purchases” instead of buying the company as a business. We opted to spend less in order to assume the specific assets into Invech Holdings, Inc. If we had bought the company as a business we would be spending north of $6m in equity plus cash. Whereas we have negotiated with the seller to sell the platforms as assets at $750,000 in equity + $135,000 USD. Invech Holdings, Inc. has identified at least 3 potential licensed broker dealer clients that would sign up to use these platforms under the Invech Holdings, Inc. Umbrella. This would put Invech Holdings, Inc. in a position where as the current management who took control half way through Quarter one would by end of Quarter 2 potentially achieve revenue generation.

The CEO and majority owner, Alexander M. Woods-Leo, stated, “These platforms represent a fast tracked approach to achieving the listing requirements to NASDAQ. Our team has the fund, (GHS Investments) and the licensed broker dealer (Craft Capital Management, LLC), and is now generating asset acquisitions to increase balance sheet strength. Our generalized plan is based on controlling the excess dilution to value ratios so that we can work to achieve the necessary price acquisition needed for our listing goals.”

About Sporty Pick, Inc.

Invech Holdings Inc. recently purchased a Fantasy Sports Platform https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/0001009919/000168316826003159/invech_8k.htm The company then created a wholly owned subsidiary “Sporty Pick, Inc. and moved the asset into the wholly owned subsidiary. Sporty Pick, Inc. is a Sports Betting company incorporated out of Nevada that currently has 2 games completed. The company is actively seeking new B2B deals and has recently identified its interest in the B2C market. The company is seeking to get a gambling license in Canada.

Management Progress to Date

Management has been in control for less than 3 months and has already achieved the following:

  • Change of Control
  • Negotiated with Prior management to reduce the debt
  • Acquisition of www.paragonrentals.ai
  • Contracted Financing Through a Fund GHS Investments
  • Engaged a Licensed Broker Dealer
  • Drafted and filed a S-1 registration
  • Received Effectiveness by the SEC for the S-1
  • Conducted our first draw down on the  S-1 ELOC Facility
  • Acquired a Fantasy Sports SaaS platform
  • Hired a New Senior Tech Manager
  • Signed an LOI for 2 more SaaS platforms with high early Revenue Potential

About www.paragonrentals.ai

The platform Paragon Rentals is a primarily seller subscription-based platform to allow sellers to pay 0% commissions for listings. Buyers have a flat rate per booking of $5 + payment processing fees + booking cost.

About Invech Holdings Inc.

Our services include FINRA corporate filings, drafting incorporation and corporate documents, drafting OTC Markets Disclosure Statements, and general public company compliance. IVHI acts as an outside consulting firm for these services. Invech Holdings, Inc. also specializes in Software development, particularly in the SAAS (Software as a Service) space. The company both creates its own SAAS platforms, as well as develops and invests in other platforms.

New Social Media

Invech Holdings, Inc. has introduced our new X account @InvechHoldings where we will post links to our filings, our news links, and our product and service updates as well. We encourage all shareholders to follow our company as we expand and execute our business plan.

New Website

The company has recently created and updated its new website. This website will continue to be updated and enhanced. www.invechholdings.com The newest acquisitions section is periodically updated to reflect the developments of the company.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "anticipate" or other comparable terms. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this news release regarding our strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans, and objectives are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to successfully market our products and services; the acceptance of our products and services by customers; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other security and telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements, licensing and supplier arrangements; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether because of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contact:
Info@invechholdings.com
877-281-1466
www.invechholdings.com
Social Media
Twitter (X): https://x.com/InvechHoldings

 

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com


News Source: Invech Holdings Inc.

29.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Invech Holdings Inc.
United States
ISIN: US46124F2092
EQS News ID: 2318018

 
End of News EQS News Service

2318018  29.04.2026 CET/CEST

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