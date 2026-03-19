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Invech Holdings Aktie 44963020 / US46124F2092

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19.03.2026 17:16:51

EQS-News: Invech Holdings, Inc. Financing and Q1 Management Updates

Invech Holdings
0.06 USD -7.14%
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EQS-News: Invech Holdings Inc. / Key word(s): Financial
Invech Holdings, Inc. Financing and Q1 Management Updates

19.03.2026 / 17:16 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CHEYENNE, WYOMING - March 19, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Invech Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: IVHI), a Nevada corporation headquartered in Wyoming, specializes in the development of Software as a Service (SaaS) and general applications, has recently signed a $10 Million USD S-1 ELOC financing agreement: https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/1009919/000168316826001511/invech_8k.htm

The CEO and majority owner, Alexander M. Woods-Leo, has stated, “This financing agreement is our long term strategy to growing our company. With this financing we plan on dedicating at least 60% of the raised funds to buying real estate for long term and short term rentals. We also plan on dedicating around 10% of the proceeds to the growth of our new platform www.paragonrentals.ai. When we file the S-1 we will disclose the total Use of funds schedule. However, we are planning on balancing the balance sheet and cash flows in our business plan.”

Our company is aware of the large blocks of ownership that rests with management and then the added dilution taking place to both acquire assets and fund the company, which is why the company is announcing a “no nonsense dilution awareness” initiative. The company's majority holder cares about shareholder sentiment and is in this for long term growth, which is why management plans to match returns to treasury for the following issuances:

  1. Management plans to register the maximum shares in the S-1 ELOC and therefore can register up to 30% of the Outstanding shares, which equates to roughly 30 million shares. In this event, the majority owner will be retiring equal shares per each drawdown that takes place. For example, if the management draws down $100,000 from the ELOC and issues, let's say 1,000,000 shares at $0.10 per share then the management will return to treasury 1,000,000 shares of common stock owned by management.
  2. Upon the most recent debt note which was issued in consideration for the assets www.paragonrentals.ai and its code becomes convertible. The management will retire the shares equal to the conversion. There are 10,000,000 common shares the note converts to. Therefore, management will retire shares as the note is converted.
  3. The prior management has taken a note that converts to 2 million shares of common stock in lieu of the debt she accumulated as part of the debt cancellation policy. The management wants all shareholders to understand that we intend to do the same return to treasury initiative for these 2 million shares once converted.

In total, the majority holder, Alexander M. Woods-Leo, plans to dedicate up to 42 million shares of his common stock to returning to treasury upon conversions and drawdowns so that the company does not experience any unnecessary dilution as we continue to build this company from the ground up.

Planned Preferred Preferences changes:

Currently, management has 300,000 Preferred A shares that give management 300 million shares of common stock if management converts. However, management is seeking to change this preferred A class designation to equate to 80% vote at all times regardless of shares issued in common and preferred. Management believes that 300 million shares is crazy to have given the structure of this company. Therefore, the point of the class is simply to give votes primarily. We as a company are planning to remove the conversion preference entirely. This should give assurance to shareholders we are striving for value over insanity.

About www.paragonrentals.ai

The platform Paragon Rentals is a primarily seller subscription-based platform to allow sellers to pay 0% commissions for listings. Buyers have a flat rate per booking of $5 + payment processing fees + booking cost.

About Invech Holdings Inc.

Our services include FINRA corporate filings, drafting incorporation and corporate documents, drafting OTC Markets Disclosure Statements, and general public company compliance. IVHI acts as an outside consulting firm for these services. Invech Holdings, Inc. also specializes in Software development, particularly in the SAAS (Software as a Service) space. The company both creates its own SAAS platforms, as well as develops and invests in other platforms.

New Social Media

Invech Holdings, Inc. has introduced our new X account @InvechHoldings where we will post links to our filings, our news links, and our product and service updates as well. We encourage all shareholders to follow our company as we expand and execute our business plan.

New Website 

The company has recently created and updated its new website. This website will be updated as time goes on and enhanced. www.invechholdings.com The newest acquisitions section is periodically updated to reflect the developments of the company.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "anticipate" or other comparable terms. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this news release regarding our strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans, and objectives are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to successfully market our products and services; the acceptance of our products and services by customers; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other security and telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements, licensing and supplier arrangements; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether because of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contact: 
Info@invechholdings.com
877-281-1466
www.invechholdings.com 
Social Media
Twitter (X): https://x.com/InvechHoldings

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com


News Source: Invech Holdings Inc.

19.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Invech Holdings Inc.
United States
ISIN: US46124F2092
EQS News ID: 2294778

 
End of News EQS News Service

2294778  19.03.2026 CET/CEST

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