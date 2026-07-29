EQS-News: Interim individual report for the period ending on 30.06.2026

EQS-News: Sirma Group JSC
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report
Interim individual report for the period ending on 30.06.2026
29.07.2026 / 21:12 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Sirma Group Holding JSC has published its interim individual financial statements for the period ending on June 30.2026. These may be accessed on the company's website in the English language: H1 2026 financial reports
29.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News
Language:
English
Company:
Sirma Group JSC
135 Tsarigradsko shose blvd.
1784 Sofia
Bulgaria
Phone:
+35929768310
E-mail:
ir@sirma.com
Internet:
https://investors.sirma.com/en
ISIN:
BG1100032140
WKN:
A142WT
Listed:
Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
LEI Code:
8945007AD80FTJTEGH37
EQS News ID:
2373888
End of News
EQS News Service
2373888 29.07.2026 CET/CEST
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