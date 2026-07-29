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Sirma Group Aktie 30487780 / BG1100032140

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29.07.2026 21:12:33

EQS-News: Interim individual report for the period ending on 30.06.2026

Sirma Group
0.76 EUR -1.04%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Sirma Group JSC / Key word(s): Half Year Report
Interim individual report for the period ending on 30.06.2026

29.07.2026 / 21:12 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sirma Group Holding JSC has published its interim individual financial statements for the period ending on June 30.2026. These may be accessed on the company's website in the English language: H1 2026 financial reports

 

29.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Sirma Group JSC
135 Tsarigradsko shose blvd.
1784 Sofia
Bulgaria
Phone: +35929768310
E-mail: ir@sirma.com
Internet: https://investors.sirma.com/en
ISIN: BG1100032140
WKN: A142WT
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
LEI Code: 8945007AD80FTJTEGH37
EQS News ID: 2373888

 
End of News EQS News Service

2373888  29.07.2026 CET/CEST

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Trading Signals: Galderma: Nach der SMI-Premiere lockt das Comeback

Nach dem Aufstieg in die Börsenelite geriet die Aktie zunächst unter Druck. Starke Quartalszahlen, der rasante Aufstieg von Nemluvio und ein angehobener Ausblick sprechen nun jedoch wieder für höhere Kurse.

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