Innovative Designs Aktie [Valor: 1692654 / ISIN: US45772B1061]
23.01.2025 13:06:58

EQS-News: Innovative Designs, Inc. Welcomes Experienced Real Estate Developer With Relations to Top Homebuilding Names Including D.R. Horton, NVR / Ryan Homes and More

Innovative Designs
0.27 USD 0.00%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

EQS-News: Innovative Designs Inc. / Key word(s): Manufacturing
Innovative Designs, Inc. Welcomes Experienced Real Estate Developer With Relations to Top Homebuilding Names Including D.R. Horton, NVR / Ryan Homes and More

23.01.2025 / 13:06 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PITTSBURGH, PA - January 23, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTC Pink: IVDN) is very pleased to announce a new addition to the Company’s Board of Directors, Mr. John Spagnolo Jr., an accomplished real estate investor and developer.  For over 20 years Mr. Spagnolo, Jr. has been successful in building high end homes, residential and commercial properties and other development projects.  Most notably, over the course of his career, Mr. Spagnolo, Jr., has nurtured relationships with key contacts at some of the most important companies in the multi-billion-dollar homebuilding and construction industry. These include D.R. Horton, NVR [Ryan Homes], Maronda Homes, Rockford Homes, Fischer Homes, Infinity Custom Homes and more.

Mr. Spagnolo Jr. is the owner of Sandy Hill Excavation and Development, offering excavation and site development for production builders, in addition to general contracting and project management for commercial and residential projects, as well as land acquisition for residential and commercial real estate developments in the Pittsburgh, Columbus and Nashville markets.

Among his many capabilities and responsibilities, Mr. Spagnolo, Jr. has directly managed vital functions including site construction, banking relationships, completing bids for construction projects, negotiating of buydown schedule and prices with builders, permits & approvals, completion of budgets & proformas, new home construction, residential remodeling and commercial construction. He has also purchased commercial strip centers, mobile home parks, purchased, rehabbed, and resold over thirty residential homes, purchased over 60 units of student housing and also 5 supermarkets.   

Regarding his new role on the Innovative Designs Board of Directors, John Spagnolo Jr. stated: “I am strongly enthusiastic about the sales growth potential of the unique Insultex House Wrap® product in the building and remodeling environment that we see before us today. This is the primary reason I have accepted the offer to join the Innovative Designs team at this time. With its patented evacuated cell design, Insultex House Wrap® is catching on at the go-to solution for all the most important standards of thermal insulation that builders and remodelers must now meet to stay competitive and in compliance with new government building codes. In 2025 and beyond, I believe we can introduce the unmatched advantages of Insultex House Wrap® to building professionals on every level of the industry and I expect that they will want to use this superior insulation solution in significantly increasing quantities.”     

Joseph A. Riccelli, CEO of Innovative Designs added, “Welcoming John Spagnolo Jr. to the Innovative Designs Board of Directors is an exceptionally positive new development for our company and we are already working well together. With his extensive knowledge and experience in the building industry as well as his valuable contacts with some of the largest and most important building companies including D.R. Horton and NVR, I am greatly looking forward to all that John can bring to the Innovative Designs marketing program.”

Mr. Riccelli continued, “As promised in my letter to IVDN shareholders in December, we are making every effort to keep investors well updated on our progress this year. We are presently completing our year-end 10K financial report and plans for our upcoming on-line, interactive shareholder meeting. We recently hired a new PCAOB auditing firm that has already exceeded our expectations, and we are collaborating closely with them to keep up with timely financial reporting. We look forward to updating you on all of our progress and sales growth again soon.”    

Innovative Designs sales for the current 2025 1st quarter, which is still in progress, show a comp increase in excess of 7 times sales in the 1st quarter of 2024. In addition, over a quarter of a million dollars in purchase orders are in the queue to be filled.

About Innovative Designs, Inc.

Innovative Designs, Inc. manufactures the Insultex® House Wrap and Arctic Armor® Line, under the "i.d.i.gear" label featuring INSULTEX®. Patented INSULTEX® is the thinnest, lightest and warmest insulator in the market today. For more information, please visit: http://www.insultexhousewrap.com  and http://www.idigear.com       

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking" statements as defined by federal law. Such statements are based on assumptions, but there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different as those implied. Any such statements are made in reliance on the "Safe Harbor" protections provided under the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to various factors, including the risks and matters discussed in the Company's SEC filings available at http://www.sec.gov.

CONTACT:
Innovative Designs, Inc.
Joseph A. Riccelli, CEO
412-799-0350
riccellijjr@insultexhousewrap.com
http://www.insultexhousewrap.com

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com


News Source: Innovative Designs Inc.

23.01.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Innovative Designs Inc.
United States
ISIN: US45772B1061
EQS News ID: 2073699

 
End of News EQS News Service

2073699  23.01.2025 CET/CEST



