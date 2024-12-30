Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Innovative Designs Aktie [Valor: 1692654 / ISIN: US45772B1061]
30.12.2024 16:18:25

EQS-News: Innovative Designs Inc. Reports Record Sales Results to Shareholders

Innovative Designs
0.14 USD -14.45%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

EQS-News: Innovative Designs Inc. / Key word(s): Manufacturing
Innovative Designs Inc. Reports Record Sales Results to Shareholders

30.12.2024 / 16:18 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PITTSBURGH, Pa - (NewMediaWire) - December 30, 2024 - Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTC Pink: IVDN) today issues the following letter to shareholders from new CEO Joseph A. Riccelli. This letter covers the Company’s fiscal third quarter financial results and forward-looking projections, as well as a discussion of significant events in 2024 and plans for the future.

Key points in this letter include:

  • 2024 Fiscal Third Quarter Revenues More Than Doubled Same Period in 2023.
  • First Nine Months of Fiscal 2024 Delivered Over a 285% Increase Over 2023.
  • Accelerating Order Flow and Record Backlog in 2024 vs. No Backlog in 2023.
  • Increasing Production Capabilities to Meet Rising Demand.
  • Plans for Investor Conference Call / Shareholders Meeting in the company’s 2nd Quarter. 

Dear IVDN Shareholders:

As the 2024 calendar year comes to a close, I would like to thank all those who have maintained an investment position and followed the developing Innovative Designs story for the marketing of our unmatched Evacuated (Vacuum) Cell R-6 Insultex House Wrap®.  As reported in our latest financial filing, the Company’s sales revenues for the fiscal third quarter ending July 31, 2024, reached over $250K, surpassing double the $124K total from the same period in 2023. For the trailing nine months from fiscal Q3 in 2024, revenues reached more than $640K, over a 280% increase over the $223K revenue results in 2023.

The Company’s full fiscal year ended on October 31, 2024 and we are currently working to complete this financial report which will present even more rapid sales growth. We can now project a 2024 fiscal year-end total of over $1.2M. After this year-end report is filed, we will hold an investor conference call and shareholder’s meeting in the second quarter. Sales growth is also continuing in our fiscal first quarter with the largest backorder for Insultex House Wrap® that the company has ever seen, by far vs. no backlog last year.         

A significant catalyst to the surging sales of Insultex House Wrap® has been new government building codes calling for continuous insulation and exterior R-Value requirements which are going into effect across the USA. Insultex House Wrap® has proven to be the best overall solution to these new requirements in terms of performance, cost effectiveness and ease of installation. Insultex House Wrap® delivers all this thanks to its unique and patented vacuum cell structure design. No other product on the market today offers a vacuum cell structure. A vacuum is the best thermal insulation possible and only Insultex® incorporates countless evacuated cells. Insultex® also provides a moisture barrier and other key benefits that make it the best choice for home builders and home remodelers for jobs of any size.  

Once a new customer buys Insultex House Wrap®, which is a disruptive technology in the building industry, we are finding that they continue to reorder. Insultex House Wrap® provides a substantial savings for new construction, adding an R-6 moisture barrier membrane that does not need additional insulation boards or other support as competitive products.

With the increasing demand for Insultex House Wrap®, one of our top priorities has become increasing new production to maintain a timely order flow. To this end, we have developed new production resources in the last few months which are now able to deliver higher levels of inventory for customers placing rising orders.  As demand grows, we have plans for further manufacturing and production. New marketing programs and additional product certifications are also planned.

Lastly, I would like to address the corporate changes that have taken place at Innovative Designs in the last few months including the installation of myself as the new CEO, a position which I am committed to fully with high expectations. The Board of Directors has asked me to convey their sincere appreciation of my father, former CEO Joesph Riccelli, Sr. He has given the Company over 20 years of dedicated service and strong support, all while overseeing important accomplishments. Prior to stepping down as CEO earlier this year for health and family reasons, Joseph Riccelli, Sr. kept Innovative Designs functioning and developing despite many hardships. He also worked to preserve shareholder value by maintaining a small and manageable share structure which today still totals less than 40 million shares outstanding.

Going forward, we intend to keep our customers and shareholders regularly informed of our progress as we address the vital energy saving needs of the multi-billion Dollar homebuilding industry. One of our top priorities will be timely filing on all of our future financial reports. We will also be exploring other marketing opportunities for our unique Insultex® material beyond the building industry. For any shareholders or home building/remodeling professionals who wish to speak to me directly I will be available by phone and email at the contact information below. My family and I, as well as everyone on the Innovative Designs team, wish you all a prosperous 2025 ahead.

Sincerely,

Joseph A. Riccelli, CEO

About Innovative Designs, Inc.

Innovative Designs, Inc. manufactures the Insultex® House Wrap and Arctic Armor® Line, under the "i.d.i.gear" label featuring INSULTEX®. Patented INSULTEX® is the thinnest, lightest and warmest insulator in the market today. For more information, please visit: http://www.insultexhousewrap.com and http://www.idigear.com      

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking" statements as defined by federal law. Such statements are based on assumptions, but there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different as those implied. Any such statements are made in reliance on the "Safe Harbor" protections provided under the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to various factors, including the risks and matters discussed in the Company's SEC filings available at http://www.sec.gov.

CONTACT:
Innovative Designs, Inc.
Joseph A. Riccelli, CEO
412-799-0350

riccellijjr@insultexhousewrap.com
http://www.insultexhousewrap.com

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com


News Source: Innovative Designs Inc.

30.12.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Innovative Designs Inc.
United States
ISIN: US45772B1061
EQS News ID: 2059267

 
End of News EQS News Service

2059267  30.12.2024 CET/CEST

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten