Innovative Designs Aktie 1692654 / US45772B1061
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17.09.2026 14:30:31
EQS-News: Innovative Designs, Inc. (IVDN) Reports Record Q3 Sales of Superior Vacuum Cell House Wrap With 8 Quarters of Profitability and Currently Surpasses All Revenue Totals of Previous Year
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EQS-News: Innovative Designs Inc.
/ Key word(s): Manufacturing
PITTSBURGH, PA - September 17, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCQB: IVDN) has now filed its fiscal third quarter financial report that continues a record revenue growth rate and extends the Company’s profitability to eight (8) trailing quarters. Sales revenues for the 3 month period ending July 31, 2026 reached $758,247. Additionally, as of this date in the fiscal 2026 fourth quarter, IVDN has already surpassed all total revenue for the 2025 fiscal year results.
The Company’s cash position as of the end of fiscal Q3 strengthened to $873K with no long term or convertible debt on the books. The IVDN outstanding share count remains low at only 38.5 million, reflecting management's commitment to supporting and growing long term shareholder value.
Of substantial importance, as previously announced, our Insultex® independent laboratory testing program contracted with BRC Laboratories, a qualified independent testing company, received official documentation from Perry Johnson Laboratory Accreditation Inc. certifying the testing facility and its procedures. BRC Laboratory of Rhode Island, is now accredited in accordance with the recognized International Standard: (ISO/IEC:2017). Insultex® material testing has also been performed with all positive results. The purpose of this program is to allow Insultex® to qualify for the requirements of a much wider range of building applications and projects of larger scale and scope with retailers and customers on every level of the national homebuilding industry. IVDN is on track to achieve this high potential goal.
Insultex House Wrap® already fulfills a key role in the homebuilding market. The product meets or exceeds new government building codes specifying continuous insulation and exterior R-Value requirements. For new construction, our patented and unique evacuated cell Insultex House Wrap® adds an R-6 moisture barrier membrane that does not need additional insulation boards or other support as do products from competitors. This makes Insultex House Wrap®, the best overall insulation house wrap choice available on the market today. For full product specifications and details visit: http://www.insultexhousewrap.com.
About Innovative Designs, Inc.
View the original release on www.newmediawire.com
News Source: Innovative Designs Inc.
17.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Innovative Designs Inc.
|United States
|ISIN:
|US45772B1061
|EQS News ID:
|2401062
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2401062 17.09.2026 CET/CEST
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