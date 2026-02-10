EQS-News: Innovative Designs, Inc. (IVDN) Achieves Highest First Quarter Sales Results in Company History and Plans to Present Superior Insulation Products at Upcoming Homebuilding Expo Events

EQS-News: Innovative Designs Inc. / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Innovative Designs, Inc. (IVDN) Achieves Highest First Quarter Sales Results in Company History and Plans to Present Superior Insulation Products at Upcoming Homebuilding Expo Events



10.02.2026 / 14:34 CET/CEST

New Sales Record Set in Fiscal 2026 Q1 for Best in Company History.

Profitability Extending for 6 Trailing Quarters.

Top Performing Sales Agent Built Link Solutions Expanding 2026 Marketing.

Upcoming Presentations at Multiple Building Industry Expositions.

Production Increase Plans to Meet Rising Product Demand.

PITTSBURGH, PA - February 10, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCQB: IVDN) closed its fiscal first quarter at the end of January with continued record breaking sales results. The Company can now project that its fiscal 2026 Q1 revenue totals have eclipsed the fiscal 2025 Q1 results which had been the highest Q1 ever achieved on record. This is especially impressive as the extreme cold weather experienced across the US in the first part of 2026 significantly hampered many homebuilding projects. Nonetheless, IVDN Insultex House Wrap® sales were still booked at new record levels.

Much of the growing success in the market share gains for Insultex House Wrap® can be credited to our top performing sales agent Built Link Solutions, LLC. An important part of the Built Link Solutions marketing program has been cooperation with Innovative Designs for direct exhibits and presentations at key homebuilding and building supply expositions across the United States. Continuing this effort, the Built Link team will be bringing a fully dedicated Insultex House Wrap® exhibit and in-person marketing presentations to a number of key expos in 2026 which will include the four immediately upcoming events below:

NAHAB International Builders Show in Orlando, FL (February 17-19, 2026)

LBM Advantage Buying Show in Nashville, TN (March 2-4, 2026)

LMC Annual Buyers Event in Chicago, IL (March 10-12, 2026)

Atlantic Builders Convention in Atlantic City, NJ (March 24-26, 2026)

Randy Kimbler, Director of Business Development for Built Link Solutions, commented, "Insultex House Wrap® is receiving an exceptionally strong commercial response wherever we present this superior insulation product across the US. We are expanding our marketing program in 2026 continuing to take our message on the road to directly meet more building professionals and introduce them to all the advantages that only Insultex House Wrap® can deliver for energy efficiency, cost effectiveness and most effective compliance with new building codes going into effect. In addition to presenting to the general attendance at our upcoming expo events, we are also scheduling important meetings with high level representatives from some major names in the building industry who have been expressing their rising interest with expanding customer exposure to "Insultex House Wrap®.”

Insultex House Wrap® is fulfilling a key role in the current homebuilding market because it meets or exceeds new government building codes specifying continuous insulation and exterior R-Value requirements. For new construction, our patented and unique evacuated cell Insultex House Wrap®, adds an R-6 moisture barrier membrane that does not need additional insulation boards or other support as with other products from competitors. This makes Insultex House Wrap®, the best overall insulation house wrap choice available on the market today. For full product specifications and details visit: http://www.insultexhousewrap.com.



Joseph A. Riccelli Jr., CEO of Innovative Designs commented, “In anticipation of filing the official IVDN 2026 fiscal first quarter financial report by its due date of March 15th we can confirm right now that sales results actually eclipsed our 2025 fiscal first quarter which had been the highest first quarter in the history of the Company, and even with the arctic blast of cold temperatures most of the country has felt, which slowed or stopped new building projects the last month of Q1, we were still able to beat last year’s first quarter. We are working closely with the very proficient sales team at Built Link Solutions too continue on this path of record sales growth and to prepare for even greater acceleration ahead. We are very pleased that Insultex House Wrap® will be presented at multiple upcoming industry expo events where Built Link will take its exhibit that is exclusively dedicated to the Insultex® product line.”

About Innovative Designs, Inc.

Innovative Designs, Inc. manufactures the Insultex House Wrap® and Arctic Armor® Line, under the "i.d.i.gear" label featuring INSULTEX®. Patented INSULTEX® is the thinnest, lightest and warmest insulator in the market today. For more information, please visit: http://www.insultexhousewrap.com and http://www.idigear.com

CONTACT:

Innovative Designs, Inc.

Joseph A. Riccelli Jr., CEO

412-799-0350

Riccellijjr@insultexhousewrap.com

http://www.insultexhousewrap.com



Built Link Solutions, LLC

Randy Kimbler, Director of Business Development

616-443-3200

RandyK@BuiltLinkSolutions.com

