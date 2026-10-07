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innoscripta Aktie 145239394 / DE000A40QVM8

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07.10.2026 20:55:43

EQS-News: innoscripta SE Initiates Independent External Investigations to Clarify the Facts Underlying the Authorities’ Investigations and Review Clusterix’s Documentation and Control Mechanisms

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EQS-News: innoscripta SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
innoscripta SE Initiates Independent External Investigations to Clarify the Facts Underlying the Authorities’ Investigations and Review Clusterix’s Documentation and Control Mechanisms

07.10.2026 / 20:55 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Independent external investigations by Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP and Flick Gocke Schaumburg, each with different areas of focus
  • On behalf of the Supervisory Board, Willkie is investigating the facts underlying the investigations by the authorities and determining responsibilities through a phased approach coordinated with the Supervisory Board
  • At the same time, Clusterix’s organizational and software-based control mechanisms are being reviewed and documented
  • Business operations continue as usual; based on current information, matters relating to the current fiscal year 2026 are not the subject of the investigations
  • The company will report transparently on significant findings from the investigations
  • Q3 results will be published as scheduled in the second half of November

Tutzing, October 7, 2026 – innoscripta SE (“innoscripta,” ISIN: DE000A40QVM8) has awarded two separate external audit mandates in connection with the investigations by the authorities that became known October 1, 2026. Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP has been mandated by the Supervisory Board to conduct an independent investigation into the facts and responsibilities underlying the investigations. Flick Gocke Schaumburg (FGS) is separately reviewing the organizational control architecture and its software implementation in Clusterix.
The investigations are being conducted independently. Willkie reports directly to the Supervisory Board as part of its investigation mandate; FGS will share the results of its separate review with the Supervisory Board. The Management Board will fully support the investigations and grant access to the relevant systems, documents, and employees, provided that this does not compromise the independence of the investigations.

“We want the facts underlying the investigations by the authorities to be clarified independently and thoroughly,” says Michael Hohenester, CEO of innoscripta SE. “At the same time, we are having Clusterix’s organizational and software-based control mechanisms reviewed externally. Should the investigations reveal a need for improvement or any other need for action, we will take the necessary steps. Our customers, our shareholders, and the authorities are entitled to a transparent review.”

The external investigations have different focuses:
1. Independent fact-finding by Willkie Farr & Gallagher. With the support of a forensic service provider, Willkie is investigating the facts underlying the investigations by the authorities and the associated internal processes and responsibilities. The investigation is being conducted in a phased approach coordinated with the Supervisory Board. In the first phase, the facts currently at the center of the investigations by the authorities, as well as the relevant internal processes, communication, and responsibilities, are being examined. The scope of the investigation may subsequently be expanded to include additional matters in coordination with the Supervisory Board. To the extent relevant to the fact-finding process, the investigation also covers the actions and communications of members of the Management Board. To this end, relevant internal communications, system data, and documents, among other things, will be analyzed.

2. Review of the control architecture and Clusterix processes by Flick Gocke Schaumburg. Independently of the fact-finding process, FGS is reviewing the organizational control mechanisms and their software implementation in Clusterix in connection with the documentation for the research allowance. The audit focuses in particular on how the intended processes and controls are designed and technically implemented, and to what extent they support proper and traceable documentation.

Business Operations and Outlook
innoscripta SE’s business operations continue as usual. Based on current information, matters relating to the current fiscal year 2026 are not the subject of the investigation. The company continues to cooperate fully with the investigating authorities. The previously announced product presentations for shareholders will take place as planned starting in calendar week 43.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the business development of innoscripta SE and its group companies. These statements are based on current assessments and assumptions made by the Management Board and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from the expectations expressed. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

About innoscripta
With Clusterix, innoscripta SE offers a scalable software platform for the structured organization, documentation, and management of research and development activities. Approximately 3,000 companies use the platform to apply for and document tax incentives for research, particularly the German research tax credit, as well as for related compliance processes. innoscripta has been listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since May 2025.

Contact innoscripta SE Investor Relations ir@innoscripta.de

07.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: innoscripta SE
Bahnhofstrasse 17
82327 Tutzing
Germany
Phone: +4989255553509
E-mail: info@innoscripta.com
Internet: https://www.innoscripta.com
ISIN: DE000A40QVM8
WKN: A40QVM
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale)
LEI Code: 894500BA6B025ZEF0T83
EQS News ID: 2412116

 
End of News EQS News Service

2412116  07.10.2026 CET/CEST

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