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init innovation in traffic systems Aktie 1265285 / DE0005759807

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05.10.2026 18:30:03

EQS-News: init is entering the market for the management of autonomous fleets through a stake in successful Norwegian start-up

init innovation in traffic systems
40.99 CHF -1.16%
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EQS-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Investment
init is entering the market for the management of autonomous fleets through a stake in successful Norwegian start-up

05.10.2026 / 18:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Acquisition opens new business opportunities:

Growth potential through management systems for autonomous driving in public transport and beyond

On 1 October 2026, init innovation in traffic systems SE acquired a 67.74 per cent stake in the Norwegian company Applied Autonomy. Established in 2017, the start-up specialises in the development of software solutions for the operation, monitoring and management of autonomous vehicles in public transport, at airports and in the logistics sector. The integration of autonomous vehicles represents one of the most dynamic areas of application in public transport and beyond. init is leveraging its majority stake in Applied Autonomy to strategically bolster its technological capabilities in this business segment. This move is also enabling the company to expand its footprint into new business areas, beyond its traditional field.

Based in Kongsberg, a leading Norwegian centre for technology and innovation, the company specialises in the integration and control of autonomous mobility solutions for public transport, airports and logistics applications. Its core product is the xFlow® platform, a manufacturer-agnostic software solution for controlling autonomous vehicles. It enables what is known as ‘technical supervision’ for autonomous vehicles. In addition to integrating autonomous vehicles from different manufacturers, the platform monitors the vehicles in real time, enables remote operator functions when there is no driver on board and provides operational data for downstream systems.

init’s MOBILE-ITCS control system and xFlow® enable the  management of autonomous vehicles and mixed fleets, which include both autonomous and conventional vehicles. The result is an integrated solution that ensures the safe and efficient operation of self-driving vehicle fleets in real-world traffic conditions. Integrating xFlow® into init’s product portfolio not only complements the existing range of solutions but also opens new business opportunities with transport operators and authorities, as well as in other sectors, such as local and proprietary operational transport networks. This will unlock additional growth and market potential for the init group.

Driver shortage boosts demand for autonomous vehicle management

Transport and logistics companies worldwide are facing the growing challenge of a driver shortage. Even today, Germany currently has a shortage of more than 20,000 bus drivers, with a bus fleet of around 87,500 vehicles. In addition, it is estimated that approximately 40 per cent of the workforce will retire within the next decade. This is where autonomous vehicles come into play. These systems enable transport operators to maintain or even expand their service levels. Concurrently, the UITP, the world-wide umbrella organisation for transport operators, has identified emerging career opportunities in operations planning, remote monitoring, fleet management, system maintenance and additional services. This approach facilitates enhanced network coverage, range and frequency of transport systems, while also fostering social inclusion. In areas where fixed-route buses are not a viable option, on-demand autonomous shuttles can ensure seamless connections to local urban mobility hubs.

Technological milestones achieved in Norway and Germany

Applied Autonomy is already a highly successful company in this field. The only autonomous bus in Europe operating on a regular route without a safety driver is in service in the city of Stavanger, utilising xFlow® as its digital operations and control platform.

“As a small, innovative company, we have made our mark internationally. We are therefore delighted about our partnership with init, an international technology leader, because together we can scale our business very quickly and significantly accelerate our growth,” said Olav Madland, CEO of Applied Autonomy.

“Applied Autonomy is a strong example of what can happen when ambitious founders, industrial expertise and long-term support come together. We have been part of the company’s journey from the beginning, and bringing in init as a strategic investor is an important next step in scaling the company internationally,” says Svein-Olav Torø, CEO of Kongsberg Innovation.

Kongsberg Innovasjon is a Norwegian, independent and non-profit innovation company based in Kongsberg. The company works across deep-tech, industrial and dual-use technologies, supporting start-ups and scale-ups through hands-on advisory, access to capital, industrial networks, acceleration programmes and opportunities for testing and industrialisation.

In Germany, too, the groundwork is currently being laid for the widespread deployment of autonomous vehicles. The ‘BRAVE10k’ research and implementation project, led by init, is a flagship initiative in this regard. The name stands for ‘Conditions for the framework tender, implementation, road authorisation and roll-out of more than 10,000 public autonomous vehicles’. Funded by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWE) and scheduled to run for three years, the project focuses on integrating 10,000 autonomous vehicles into public transport across Germany by 2030. This includes a uniform classification system and standardised procedures for authorisation and registration. In addition, real-world data will be collected and utilised intelligently to optimise planning and operations on a data-driven basis. A digital twin will also virtually simulate (driving) operations, safety and performance, enabling these aspects to be evaluated.

"The development of automated, autonomous vehicles has made significant progress in recent years. The successful integration of autonomous vehicles into public transport will be a significant milestone, contributing to the future competitiveness and sustainability of Germany and Europe. This integration would not only enhance technological leadership but also align with the European Union's climate protection targets and the growing demand for sustainable mobility solutions. Following the acquisition of Applied Autonomy, we are now in an even better position to capitalise on new market opportunities arising from the introduction of autonomous vehicles into public transport. This will also create added value for our shareholders," said the init Managing Board.

 


Contact:
Person making the notification:
Simone Fritz
Investor Relations
ir@initse.com

05.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: init innovation in traffic systems SE
Käppelestrasse 4-10
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)721 6100 0
Fax: +49 (0)721 6100 399
E-mail: ir@initse.com
Internet: www.initse.com
ISIN: DE0005759807
WKN: 575980
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200ZOAI9BOLGC1D37
EQS News ID: 2410242

 
End of News EQS News Service

2410242  05.10.2026 CET/CEST

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