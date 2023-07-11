|
11.07.2023 09:03:19
EQS-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Status of the share buyback 3 July to 7 July 2023
|
EQS-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback
In the period from 3 July to 7 July 2023, init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE0005759807) acquired 2,843 treasury shares at a value of EUR 84,686.02.
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
This ongoing acquisition is based on the adhoc release of 26 April 2023. The acquisition was carried out by the assigned bank via the stock exchange (XETRA).
Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes is published online under the following link:
www.initse.com/ende/investors/the-share
Contact:
Person making the notification:
Simone Fritz
Investor Relations
ir@initse.com
11.07.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|init innovation in traffic systems SE
|Käppelestraße 4-10
|76131 Karlsruhe
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)721 6100 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)721 6100 399
|E-mail:
|ir@initse.com
|Internet:
|www.initse.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005759807
|WKN:
|575980
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1676801
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1676801 11.07.2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu init innovation in traffic systems SE
Analysen zu init innovation in traffic systems SE
Ist der Kryptowinter vorbei? | BX Swiss TV
Wie lief das erste halbe Jahr am Kryptomarkt? Diese Frage beantwortet Bernhard Wenger, Head of Northern Europe bei 21Shares im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.
Ausserdem spricht Bernhard Wenger über die Umsätze der Kryptowährungen und gibt ein Prognose, wie sich die Kryptowährungen in Zukunft entwickeln könnten.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI & DAX starten etwas höher -- Asiens Börsen in fester
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt starten zum zweiten Handelstag der Woche mit leichten Aufschlägen. An den asiatischen Börsen geht es am Dienstag nach oben.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}