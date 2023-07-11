Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
init innovation in traffic systems Aktie [Valor: 1265285 / ISIN: DE0005759807]
11.07.2023 09:03:19

EQS-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Status of the share buyback 3 July to 7 July 2023

init innovation in traffic systems
36.06 CHF -27.64%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
init innovation in traffic systems SE: Status of the share buyback 3 July to 7 July 2023

11.07.2023 / 09:03 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the period from 3 July to 7 July 2023, init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE0005759807) acquired 2,843 treasury shares at a value of EUR 84,686.02.

This ongoing acquisition is based on the adhoc release of 26 April 2023. The acquisition was carried out by the assigned bank via the stock exchange (XETRA).

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes is published online under the following link:

www.initse.com/ende/investors/the-share

 

 

Contact:
Person making the notification:
Simone Fritz
Investor Relations
ir@initse.com

11.07.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: init innovation in traffic systems SE
Käppelestraße 4-10
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)721 6100 0
Fax: +49 (0)721 6100 399
E-mail: ir@initse.com
Internet: www.initse.com
ISIN: DE0005759807
WKN: 575980
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1676801

 
End of News EQS News Service

1676801  11.07.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1676801&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

