|
27.06.2023 08:34:13
EQS-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Status of the share buyback 19 June to 23 June 2023
|
EQS-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback
In the period from 19 June to 23 June 2023, init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE0005759807) acquired 3,619 treasury shares at a value of EUR 106,907.92.
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
This ongoing acquisition is based on the adhoc release of 26 April 2023. The acquisition was carried out by the assigned bank via the stock exchange (XETRA).
Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes is published online under the following link:
www.initse.com/ende/investors/the-share
Contact:Person making the notification:
Simone Fritz
Investor Relations
ir@initse.com
27.06.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|init innovation in traffic systems SE
|Käppelestraße 4-10
|76131 Karlsruhe
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)721 6100 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)721 6100 399
|E-mail:
|ir@initse.com
|Internet:
|www.initse.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005759807
|WKN:
|575980
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1666099
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1666099 27.06.2023 CET/CEST
Werbung