EQS-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Status of the share buyback 19 June to 23 June 2023

init innovation in traffic systems SE: Status of the share buyback 19 June to 23 June 2023



27.06.2023 / 08:34 CET/CEST

In the period from 19 June to 23 June 2023, init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE0005759807) acquired 3,619 treasury shares at a value of EUR 106,907.92.

This ongoing acquisition is based on the adhoc release of 26 April 2023. The acquisition was carried out by the assigned bank via the stock exchange (XETRA).

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes is published online under the following link:

www.initse.com/ende/investors/the-share

Contact:

Person making the notification:Simone FritzInvestor Relationsir@initse.com