SMI 11'106 0.7%  SPI 14'547 0.7%  Dow 33'274 1.3%  DAX 15'629 0.7%  Euro 0.9985 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'315 0.7%  Gold 1'970 -0.4%  Bitcoin 26'094 1.9%  Dollar 0.9151 0.0%  Öl 79.7 0.7% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
März 2023: Das sind die besten und die schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
Ex-Coinbase-CTO Balaji Srinivasan: Bitcoin könnte demnächst auf 1 Million Dollar klettern
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 13: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Credit Suisse-Übernahme: Neuer UBS-Chef Ermotti geht auf Bedenken über Grösse der Bank ein
KW 13: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
CENIT Aktie [Valor: 889523 / ISIN: DE0005407100]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
02.04.2023 09:02:23

EQS-News: In the fiscal year 2022, CENIT AG achieved strong sales of EUR 162.2 million and EBIT of EUR 6.3 million

CENIT
15.54 CHF 63.92%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: CENIT AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report
In the fiscal year 2022, CENIT AG achieved strong sales of EUR 162.2 million and EBIT of EUR 6.3 million

02.04.2023 / 11:02 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Stuttgart, March 31st, 2023 - 2022 was a good year for the CENIT Group. Despite difficult economic and geopolitical conditions, CENIT was able to increase sales by 10.9% to EUR k 162,152 and achieve an EBIT of EUR k 6,305. CENIT continues to pursue its growth strategy 2025 despite the challenging market environment and consistently takes advantage of growth opportunities.

Results in detail
During the 2022 business year, CENIT group generated sales revenues of EUR k 162,152 (prior year: EUR k 146,071/+11.0%). Sales of CENITs proprietary software rose by 0.1% at EUR k 17,710 compared to EUR k 17,688. Sales revenues in CENITs consulting and services segment totaled EUR k 55,719 and thus increased by +39.9% on-year (prior year: EUR k 39,822). This increase is to a significant extent due to the acquisition of the ISR AG shares. Sales of third-party software decreased slightly by around -0.5% to EUR k 88,139 (prior year: EUR k 88,543).

The gross profit (operating output less cost of materials) amounted to EUR k 91,995 (2021: EUR k 79,797), representing an increase of 15.3%.

CENIT achieved EBITDA in amount of EUR k 11,937 (2021: EUR k 11,278/+5.8%) and EBIT of EUR k 6,305 (2021: EUR k 6,234/+1.1%). Earnings per share were EUR 0.75 (2021: EUR 0.51).

Orders Development
During the 2022 business year, orders received by CENIT Group were now at EUR k 167,595 (2021: EUR k 148,845). Orders in hand on December 31, 2022 amounted to EUR k 46,054 (2021: EUR k 40,610). This underlines the strength of CENIT's business model.

Asset and Financial Situation
On the balance-sheet date, the companys equity capital was EUR k 44,783 (2021: EUR k 43,645), representing an equity ratio of 35.3% (2021: 47.0%). On the balance-sheet date, bank deposits and liquid assets totaled EUR k 19,914 (2021: EUR k 26,361). The operative cash flow was EUR k 11,488 (2021: EUR k 8,236). Furthermore, in 2022, cash and cash equivalents were mainly affected by taking out bank loans of EUR k 23,000 to finance acquisitions in the amount of EUR k -27,927.

Employees
On December 31, 2022, CENIT group employed 861 (2021: 685). Consolidated personnel expenditures during the reporting period were EUR k 67,266 (2021: EUR k 59,686). CENIT currently provides training for 41 young professionals in various vocations. Among the trainees are students of the Baden-Württemberg Dual University (DHBW) in the fields of information technology and business, as well as trainees in the information technology segment.

Dividend
At the Annual General Meeting on May 17th, 2023, the Management and Supervisory Boards will propose to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.50 per share from CENIT AG's unappropriated profit of EUR k 8,916.

Outlook
A year of growth and increased productivity is expected for the CENIT Group in the 2023 business year. Before possible acquisition effects, consolidated sales of around 180 mEUR are expected. The EBIT forecast is more than 9.5 mEUR and thus significantly above the previous year's level, equivalent to an increase in the EBIT margin of more than 50%. The forecast is based on the assumption that, given the continuing challenging geopolitical situation, there will be no significant negative economic impact on our industry and our main customer segments.

The complete 2022 Annual Report is available in a German and English version on the CENIT homepage: www.cenit.com/reports.

 

 

About CENIT:
CENIT empowers sustainable digitalization. With a broad solutions and services portfolio, CENIT enables clients to optimize their horizontal and vertical business processes. Our solutions are based on innovative technologies in: product lifecycle management, the digital factory and enterprise information management. With interdisciplinary knowledge of the processes involved and their considerable expertise in the field, CENIT consultants provide customers with end-to-end advice to ensure that solutions are implemented with an understanding of the entire value chain. With a holistic approach and based on trusted partnerships, CENIT takes responsibility for solutions on behalf of our clients. From the initial consultation to the introduction of innovative IT solutions, right through to ensuring a cost-effective operation. The CENIT team adapts to each client, taking a practical approach, which enables measurable, operational optimizations. CENIT has been helping prestigious customers in key industries to gain competitive advantages for more than 30 years! CENIT has around 900 employees worldwide who work with customers from: automotive, aerospace, industrial equipment, tool and mold manufacturing, financial services, and trade and consumer products industries.

 

Please send queries to:
ENIT AG
Tanja Marinovic
Investor Relations
Industriestrasse 52-54, D-70565 Stuttgart
Tel.:+49 7117825-3320
Fax:+49 711782544-4320
Email: aktie@cenit.de

 

Additional Information:
This press/ad hoc report may contain future-oriented statements regarding the business, financial and earnings situation of, as well as profit projections for, CENIT. Such future-oriented statements are characterized by terms or statements such as "the company may" or "the company will", "expects", "assumes", "is considering", "intends to", "plans", "believes", "will continue to" and/or "estimates", as well as similar terms and statements. Such statements contain no guarantee that the projections will in fact be achieved. Rather, such statements involve risks, imponderables and assumptions that are difficult to predict and, in addition, are based on assumptions as to future events which may prove to be incorrect. For this reason, actual events may diverge significantly from the assumptions contained in the respective statement. In a future-oriented statement by which CENIT expresses expectations or assumptions with regard to future events, these expectations or assumptions are made in good faith, and it shall be assumed that they are made upon an appropriate basis; however, it cannot be guaranteed that the said statements, expectations or assumptions shall indeed occur, or be attained or fulfilled. The actual operative result may diverge significantly from such future-oriented statements and is subject to certain risks. In this regard, please refer to the Business Report of CENIT AG.

    

    


02.04.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: CENIT AG
Industriestraße 52 - 54
70565 Stuttgart
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)711 78 25 - 30
Fax: +49 (0)711 78 25 - 4000
E-mail: aktie@cenit.de
Internet: www.cenit.com
ISIN: DE0005407100
WKN: 540710
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1598911

 
End of News EQS News Service

1598911  02.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1598911&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu CENIT AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten