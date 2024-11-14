EQS-News: In full bloom: WEECO Pharma boosts SYNBIOTIC's sales

EQS-News: SynBiotic SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

In full bloom: WEECO Pharma boosts SYNBIOTIC's sales



“We firmly believed that our partnership would create positive synergies for both sides. Despite our great confidence, we would never have dreamt that we would be able to present such figures so soon. The whole is indeed more than the sum of its parts,” explain Börge Diessel, Managing Director of WEECO Pharma, and Daniel Kruse, CEO of SYNBIOTIC.



As a German importer and wholesaler, WEECO Pharma brings together an international network of medical cannabis producers, including some of the world's leading EU GMP manufacturers. The company specialises in the national and international trade in medicinal cannabis, including proprietary genetics. With WEECO Pharma, SYNBIOTIC has a full range of high-quality cannabis flowers within the group of companies. WEECO Pharma benefits from proven structures, experienced managers and contacts with suppliers from other SYNBIOTIC subsidiaries, specifically MH medical hemp and SynBiotic Distribution. This enables the group to fully exploit its potential. At the same time, SYNBIOTIC is planning further acquisitions in the areas of cultivation and the supply chain for medical cannabis.



“WEECO has developed into a real asset for our investors and shareholders in a very short space of time,” confirms Daniel Kruse. “Over the next 18 months, we will increasingly focus on the extremely growing market for medical cannabis.”



And this is also fuelling current discussions with potential investors. SYNBIOTIC's Investor Relations team is using the good news for an extended November roadshow.



SYNBIOTIC On the Road Again



mwb research from Hamburg, one of the largest analysis firms in Europe, organised an exclusive online presentation for investors at the launch. Daniel Kruse presented SYNBIOTIC's strategy together with Lukas Kendel and Emilio Ropero from SYNBIOTIC's management team and answered questions from selected investors.



As part of the Talman event "Shape the Future of Cannabis Investment" in Munich, Daniel Kruse discussed investment opportunities in the emerging legal cannabis industry as a panellist with other experts from the cannabis industry. The Talman House is a members-only service that connects investors with successful cannabis companies in Europe and around the world. SYNBIOTIC also supported the event on the second weekend of November as a



From 25 to 27 November, SYNBIOTIC's IR team, headed by Daniel Kruse, will be a guest at the German Equity Forum. The event, organised by Deutsche Börse AG, is one of the most important capital market events about corporate financing in Europe. At the Steigenberger Airport Hotel Frankfurt, institutional investors and financial analysts enter dialogue with around 250 listed companies. In addition to SYNBIOTIC, there are also several DAX-listed companies on the list of registered companies.



Diversity advantage



As a European industrial hemp and cannabis group, SYNBIOTIC has a decisive unique selling point: no market competitor offers investors a comparably high degree of diversification in the industrial hemp and cannabis sector. Through its investments, SYNBIOTIC covers the entire value chain of the industrial hemp and cannabis sector. The successful continuation of the buy and build strategy will further extend this advantage.



Publisher

SYNBIOTIC SE

Daniel Kruse

CEO

Münsterstraße 336

40470 Düsseldorf

Germany



Media contact

Rüdiger Tillmann

SYNBIOTIC

Public Relations Manager

E-mail ruediger.tillmann@synbiotic.com

Mobile +49 170 9651451

c/o JOLE.group



About SYNBIOTIC

SYNBIOTIC is a listed group of companies in the hemp and cannabis sector and pursues a buy and build investment strategy focussed on the EU.

The Group covers the entire value chain from cultivation to production and retail - from the field to the shelf. The core businesses of the vertically integrated subsidiaries are research and development, production and the commercialisation of hemp, CBD and cannabis products.

