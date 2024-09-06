|
06.09.2024 07:30:08
EQS-News: Important milestone: DEMIRE achieves formal approval for bond extension
|
EQS-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
/ Key word(s): Bond
Important milestone: DEMIRE achieves formal approval for bond extension
Langen, 6 September 2024. DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) has achieved the formal approval of creditors representing more than 90% of the outstanding nominal amount of the 2019/24 bond (ISIN: DE000A2YPAK1). The vote was held in accordance with the German Bond Act (Schuldverschreibungsgesetz). This means that the new bond conditions for an extension of the bond until the end of 2027 can be implemented. This important step allows the company to focus fully on its operating business.
“With the approval of the creditors, DEMIRE has taken an important step towards completion of its recapitalization,” said CEO Frank Nickel. “We have, also thanks to the strong support of our major shareholder, an affiliate of funds managed by Apollo Global Management Inc., found a good solution. We have thus created a stable foundation for the positive future of our company. We will utilise the internal resources that have now been freed up to strengthen our asset base.”
End of Press Release
About DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG acquires and holds commercial real estate in mid-sized cities and up-and-coming locations bordering metropolitan areas across Germany. The Company's particular strength lies in realising the potential of the properties at these locations while focusing on a range of properties that appeals to both regional and international tenants. As of 30 September 2023, DEMIRE's portfolio comprises 60 assets with a lettable space of approx. 860 thousand sqm. Including the proportionately acquired Cielo property in Frankfurt/Main, the market value amounts to approximately EUR 1.4 billion as of 30 September 2023.
The portfolio's focus is on office properties with a blend of retail and hotel properties resulting in a return / risk structure that is appropriate for the commercial real estate segment. The Company places importance on long-term contracts with solvent tenants and the realisation of the properties' potential. DEMIRE anticipates continued stable and sustainable rental income along with solid value appreciation.
DEMIRE aims to expand its portfolio significantly in the medium term. The company focuses on assets contributing strongly to the FFO and properties with the potential for additional value creation. Properties that are not in line with this strategy will be sold. DEMIRE is being further developed operationally and procedurally with numerous measures. The company plans to enhance its operating performance through cost discipline as well as an active asset and portfolio management approach.
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) shares are listed in the Regulated Market (Prime Standard segment) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Contact:
Julius Stinauer MRICS
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Finance
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Telefon: +49 6103 372 4944
Email: stinauer@demire.ag
06.09.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
|Robert-Bosch-Straße 11
|63225 Langen (Hessen)
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 6103 37249-0
|Fax:
|+49 6103 37249-11
|E-mail:
|ir@demire.ag
|Internet:
|www.demire.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A0XFSF0
|WKN:
|A0XFSF
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1982737
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1982737 06.09.2024 CET/CEST
