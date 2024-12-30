Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
IMD Companies Aktie [ISIN: US45928B1098]
30.12.2024 14:34:04

EQS-News: iMD Companies and Its Subsidiary, Riize LLC, Announce Adding NAD+ to Its Rapid Dissolving Film Strip Technology

EQS-News: IMD Companies, Inc / Key word(s): Financial
iMD Companies and Its Subsidiary, Riize LLC, Announce Adding NAD+ to Its Rapid Dissolving Film Strip Technology

30.12.2024 / 14:34 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

RANCHO CORDOVA, CA - (NewMediaWire) - December 30, 2024 - iMD Companies, Inc. (OTC:ICBU) and its subsidiary, Riize LLC, is pleased to announce another first for its rapid dissolving film strip technology. In January Riize LLC will begin manufacturing film strips for an NAD+ supplement.

NAD+ has become extremely popular due to the enormous attention it has received on social media, and from wellness and celebrity influencers, as an anti-aging supplement. NAD+ is a coenzyme that exists in every cell and is essential for cellular energy production, cellular health and metabolic processes, including those related to cellular aging and longevity.

NAD+ is widely available in traditional capsule and powder form however, it has not been formulated for rapidly dissolving oral strips until now. Riize Health has a well-established history of leading the way in oral strip dissolving products that deliver both prescription and non-prescription drugs and supplements with maximum effectiveness. From weight loss to sexual health (ED), to sleep and energy products, Riize Health has both the resources and expertise to create oral dissolving strips that deliver up to 90% of the active ingredients directly to the bloodstream, bypassing the stomach which inherently decreases the effectiveness of traditional supplement forms.

The new NAD+ supplement strips will not require a prescription and is expected to be available over-the-counter worldwide starting in January. January will also see the launch of 3 new Riize oral dissolving strips: Riize Sleep, Riize Energy and Riize Extra (for sexual vitality). All 3 new products will be available on the site RiizeUp.com.

Reilly Schueler, CEO of Riize LLC, states, "Once again, we are very excited to be part of bringing yet another high demand product the consumer market using our leading oral dissolving film strip experience and expertise. Given the value of the NAD+ supplement visibility and market, it's another great growth and revenue opportunity."

Rick Wilson, President and CEO of IMD Companies, Inc., states, "We couldn’t be happier with the continuance of adding great products to this industry, clientele and shareholders."

Once again we’re inviting new clients and shareholders to go to our website at https://www.riizehealth.com/, use Promo Code ICBU50, and save 50% on all first month's orders.

Follow Riize Social Media

Website @ https://www.riizehealth.com
Canada @ ca.riizehealth.com
Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/riizehealth
Instagram @ https://www.instagram.com/riizehealth/
Tiktok @ https://www.tiktok.com/@riize_up_llc
Blogs @ https://riizehealth.com/pages/recent-blog-post

About Riize, LLC

Riize is revolutionizing the healthcare industry as a leading telemedicine/pharmacy services provider. Our specialized focus on men’s and women’s sexual health and weight loss sets us apart from the competition due to our revolutionary delivery system. We are proud to offer a convenient and innovative online healthcare service that connects individuals with licensed healthcare providers. At Riize, we understand the importance of personalized care. That’s why we provide a platform where patients can easily consult with healthcare professionals remotely. Through video or phone calls, individuals can discuss their symptoms, receive accurate diagnoses, and obtain personalized treatment plans that address their specific needs. We believe in breaking down barriers to healthcare access. With Riize, patients no longer have to endure long wait times or travel to a physical clinic. Our user-friendly platform ensures that quality healthcare is just a few clicks away. Join us in shaping the future of healthcare. Experience the convenience and expertise that Riize offers. Your health and well-being are our priorities.

Follow iMD Companies, Inc. Social Media

Twitter @ https://twitter.com/imd_inc
Instagram @ https://www.instagram.com/imdcompaniesinc/

About iMD Companies, Inc.

iMD Companies, Inc. (OTC: ICBU) is a Florida Corporation. The company has been re-positioned to be a holding company for acquisitions and technology development in the healthcare markets. iMD's goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

Contact:

iMD Companies, Inc.
info@imdcompaniesinc.com

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com


News Source: IMD Companies, Inc

30.12.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: IMD Companies, Inc
United States
ISIN: US45928B1098
EQS News ID: 2059213

 
End of News EQS News Service

2059213  30.12.2024 CET/CEST

