EQS-News: IBU-tec announces information on the new LFP battery material IBUvolt 402 and further developments in the battery sector for January 29, 2024

17.01.2024 11:49:23

IBU-tec announces information on the new LFP battery material IBUvolt 402 and further developments in the battery sector for January 29, 2024

IBU-tec
15.09 CHF -33.81%
EQS-News: IBU-tec advanced materials AG / Key word(s): Product Launch
IBU-tec announces information on the new LFP battery material IBUvolt 402 and further developments in the battery sector for January 29, 2024

17.01.2024 / 11:49 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Corporate News

IBU-tec announces information on the new LFP battery material IBUvolt 402 and further developments in the battery sector for January 29, 2024

Weimar, January 17, 2024 - On January 29, 2024, IBU-tec advanced materials AG (ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5) will introduce the new IBUvolt 402 LFP battery material. The Board of Directors will discuss the potential applications and market opportunities of IBUvolt 402 in a company announcement and video address. IBU-tec anticipates that the new product will be a driver of sustainable growth, thus strategically expanding our range of LFP battery materials, particularly in the wet coating (NMP coating) of battery electrodes, focusing on automotive applications. Additionally, IBU-tec will provide a comprehensive report on further market potential and recent developments in the battery sector. The video address will be available on www.ibu-tec.de for interested capital market participants.

About IBU-tec

The IBU-tec Group produces high-quality, innovative materials for various industries by combining unique, partly patent-protected thermal process engineering technology with the process and material know-how of around 250 highly qualified employees.

IBU-tec offers LFP battery material, an essential component for electromobility and stationary energy storage, as well as solutions for air purification, resource conservation, and plastic packaging reduction. The company is well-positioned for global megatrends, particularly climate and environmental protection, and serves a diverse international customer base, from innovative medium-sized companies to global corporations.

Contact

edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus
Eschersheimer Landstraße 42-44
60322 Frankfurt
t +49 69 905505-52
IBU-tec@edicto.de

 

 


17.01.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: IBU-tec advanced materials AG
Hainweg 9-10
99425 Weimar
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)3643 - 8649-0
Fax: +49 (0)3643 - 8649-30
E-mail: mail@ibu-tec.de
Internet: www.ibu-tec.de
ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5
WKN: A0XYHT
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1817069

 
End of News EQS News Service

1817069  17.01.2024 CET/CEST

