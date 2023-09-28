EQS-News: IBU-tec advanced materials AG: Over 300 attendees at CAR Battery Day with CATL and IBU-tec in Weimar

EQS-News: IBU-tec advanced materials AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Conference

IBU-tec and CATL, as special partners, warmly received high-profile guests during factory tours, providing an exclusive glimpse into battery production

National and international experts from the battery industry gained insights into the manufacturing process of IBU-tecs battery material

Around 50 reputable companies are discussing battery technology innovations and possibilities during the two-day Battery Day conference

Weimar, 28 September 2023 IBU-tec advanced materials AG (IBU-tec, ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5) showcased their innovative LFP battery material to over 300 distinguished battery industry experts at the CAR Battery Day in Weimar. IBU-tec showcased its extensive expertise in the development and production of LFP battery materials to a global audience. As a special partner alongside CATL, IBU-tec offered valuable insights into the LFP manufacturing process at its headquarters in Weimar. As the sole producer of LFP in Europe, IBU-tec has over a decade of experience in the development and production of the material, currently used in approximately 30% of all electric cars.

Battery Day attendees comprised of notable representatives from prominent battery and cell manufacturers worldwide, alongside participating automotive companies and other market participants from the chemical and plant engineering industries. Several Chinese battery manufacturers, including EVE, Farasis, and Svolt, as well as Volkswagens battery subsidiary PowerCo, delivered presentations at the event. On the stage, Prof. Dr.-Ing. Akira Yoshino, who earned the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2019 for his research and development of lithium-ion batteries, discussed the industrys present trends with other experts.

CAR Battery Day takes place on 27-28 September 2023 in Weimar. It is held each year by the CAR Center of Automotive Research, directed by renowned economist Prof. Dr. Ferdinand Dudenhöffer and Beatrix Keim. The conference concentrates on batteries used in electromobility.

Jörg Leinenbach, CEO of IBU-tec: The CAR Battery Day was a success and afforded us the chance to demonstrate our expertise in battery materials to international experts. Together with CATL, we provided participants with a comprehensive understanding of the intricate procedures related to battery and battery material manufacturing. Additionally, we engaged in extensive conversations with individual clients regarding possible collaborations.

About IBU-tec

The IBU-tec Group develops and produces innovative materials of the highest quality for industry. It combines unique thermal process technology, some of which is patented, with the process and material know-how of around 250 highly qualified employees.

The company's own products include LFP battery material, which is an important component of batteries for electromobility and stationary energy storage, as well as solutions for air purification, resource conservation and the reduction of plastic packaging. IBU-tec is thus well positioned for the long term in global megatrends especially climate and environmental protection and has an international customer base ranging from innovative medium-sized companies to global corporations.

