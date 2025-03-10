EQS-News: Hypoport delivers solid growth and a healthy rise in earnings despite mixed market conditions

EQS-News: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Annual Results/Preliminary Results

Hypoport delivers solid growth and a healthy rise in earnings despite mixed market conditions



10.03.2025 / 07:10 CET/CEST

Preliminary results of the Group for 2024

Hypoport delivers solid growth and a healthy rise in earnings despite mixed market conditions

Consolidated revenue up by 14 per cent year on year in 2024

Key gross profit metric advances by 15 per cent year on year to €241 million

Exceptional rise in EBIT to €18 million

Mortgage finance business models stage a particularly strong recovery



Berlin, 10 March 2025: In 2024, despite a market environment that was mixed overall, the Hypoport Group increased its revenue by 14 per cent year on year to €561 million. This strong growth was primarily driven by the nascent recovery of the mortgage finance business models in the Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment.

Revenue in the Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment received a significant boost from the considerable rise in transaction volumes on the Europace, Finmas and Genopace platforms and in sales volumes generated by Dr. Klein. This volume growth was attributable to gains in market share and the beginnings of a recovery in the private property market. The uptrend in the overall market is being driven by a rental accommodation market that is becoming steadily less attractive, a decline in mortgage finance interest rates in 2024 and the realisation among consumers that prices for existing properties will not fall any further following the decreases observed in 2022/2023. Growth in the segment was held back slightly by lower revenue in the market for property valuation, which remains challenging from a regulatory perspective. The revenue of the Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment as a whole rose by 17 per cent to €421 million.

Three different aspects shaped the performance of the Financing Platforms segment. In the housing industry subsegment, revenue saw a double-digit percentage increase despite lacklustre market conditions. This was due to gains in market share across all products, with the housing industry ERP system recording exceptionally strong revenue growth. The personal loans subsegment expanded its partner base and increased its market share even as the commercial banks’ lending policies became ever more restrictive, which meant that it also achieved double-digit percentage growth in revenue. Revenue fell sharply in the corporate finance subsegment (REM Capital) due to a decline in demand for credit compared with 2023 and increased project preparation and processing times for support programmes. Overall segment revenue was down by 6 per cent to €75 million.

In the Insurance Platforms segment, the migration of the insurance portfolios to the respective B2B platforms continued to progress in all three subsegments (private insurance, occupational insurance and industrial insurance), enabling revenue to edge up by 2 per cent to €67 million.

Ronald Slabke, Chief Executive Officer of Hypoport SE, offered his summary of last year’s performance: “In 2024, we witnessed a turnaround in demand for mortgage finance, which is our most important market. Following the steep decline in volumes in 2022 and the bottoming out of demand in 2023, the recovery is now upon us. We are seeing its effects, as well as those of our gains in market share thanks to new customers and product innovations, in the form of increased revenue and earnings in the Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment. The Financing Platforms and Insurance Platforms segments also played their part despite flat market conditions, meaning that we were able to achieve a satisfactory EBIT figure of around €18 million for the year as a whole.”

Slabke also looked ahead to the current year: “For our segments, we expect the trend in the markets in 2025 to be the same as for 2024. That means increases for Real Estate & Mortgage but static demand for Financing and Insurance. We will also continue to increase our market share and expand our network of partners. Based on these projections, our forecast for the year is for double-digit growth rates, with minimum revenue of €640 million, gross profit of at least €270 million, and EBIT of between €30 million and €36 million.”

The preliminary financial results presented below still need to be verified by the auditor and adopted by the Supervisory Board. The annual report will then be published as planned on 24 March 2025.

(in € million) FY

2024 FY

2023 (adjusted*) FY

2023 (adjusted* / cleaned**) FY

2023

(as reported) Revenue 560.7 493.9 14% 493.9 14% 359.9 thereof Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms 420.7 358.8 17% 358.8 17% Not reported (n.r.) thereof Financing Platforms 75.4 71.1 6% 71.1 6% n.r. thereof Insurance Platforms 67.0 65.4 2% 65.4 2% n.r. thereof Holding & Reconciliation -2.4 -1.4 -71% -1.4 -71% n.r. Gross profit 241.5 209.1 15% 209.1 15% 152.8 EBITDA 54.4 52.1 4% 36.1 51% 51.2 EBIT 17.9 14.3 26% 2.3 >100% 13.3 Net earning 13.1 21.2 -38% n.r. - 20.5 Earning per share (in Euro) 1.85 3.07 -40% n.r. - 3.02

* Figure adjusted due to the change in revenue recognition (impact on revenue and selling expenses in 2023: +€133 million, no impact on gross profit) and revenue deferral (impacts on revenue, gross profit, EBITDA, and EBIT in 2023: +€1.0 million) of the pool company Starpool (segment RE&M). See also ad hoc announcement dated February 19, 2025.

** Cleaned for several overall positive one-off effects of €16 million and €12 million (EBITDA / EBIT) in 2023, that arose mainly from the reversal of provisions for a debtor warrant relating to a purchase price liability)



About Hypoport SE

Hypoport SE is headquartered in Lübeck (Germany) and is the parent company of the Hypoport Group. The Group is a network of technology companies for the credit, housing and insurance industries with a workforce of more than 2,000 employees. It is structured in three operating segments: Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms, Insurance Platforms and Financing Platforms.

The Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment operates Europace, which is an online B2B lending marketplace and the largest German platform offering mortgage finance. A fully integrated system links approximately 800 partners – banks, building finance associations, insurers and financial product distributors. Besides Europace, the joint ventures Finmas (Savings Banks Finance Group), Genopace (Cooperative Financial Network), Starpool (Deutsche Bank) and Baufinex (Bausparkasse Schwäbisch Hall) support the growth of the credit marketplace in various target groups. Dr. Klein, the largest franchise system for non-captive mortgage finance advice for consumers, is also assigned to this segment. Moreover, the Qualitypool brokerage pool, the FIO property sales platform for bank-affiliated estate agents and the Value AG property valuation platform are a key part of the value chain for homebuyers.

The Financing Platforms segment comprises all technology and advisory companies in the Hypoport Group that cover finance products other than mortgage finance. It has a particular focus on finance for the housing industry (Dr. Klein WoWi and FIO Finance), corporate finance (REM Capital) and personal loans (Europace).

In the Insurance Platforms segment, Smart Insur provides a web-based B2B platform for insurance products with variable pricing for private individuals and small businesses, supported by the Qualitypool brokerage pool and the underwriter Sia. The segment also includes ePension, a platform for occupational insurance products, and Corify, a platform for the tendering and management of industrial insurance policies.

The shares of Hypoport SE are listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Deutsche Börse) and have been included in the SDAX or MDAX indices since 2015.

Contact:

Jan H. Pahl

Head of Investor Relations // IRO

Tel: +49 (0)30 42086 1942

Mobile: +49 (0)176 9651 2519

Email: ir@hypoport.de



Hypoport SE

Heidestrasse 8

10557 Berlin, Germany

www.hypoport.com



2025 financial calendar:

24 March 2025: Anual report 2024

12 May 2025: Q1 results 2025

June 2025: Annual meeting

11 August 2025: Q2 results 2025

10 November 2025: Q3 results 2025